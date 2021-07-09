Basketball league: Bankers aim fire on Pirates

Equity Bank players Benson Kisia (centre) and Brian Obimbo (left) keep a keen eye on Emyba’s Eugene Adera in a Kenya Basketball Federation men’s Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • Home team Strathmore University play KU Oryx in women’s league matches
  • Equity the favourites against KU students Saturday in one of men’s league matches at the UoN Outdoor courts

Equity Bank men's basketball team will start as favourites against Kenyatta University Pirates in one of six first leg matches of Kenya Basketball Federation National League matches lined up at the University of Nairobi Outdoor Courts on Saturday.

