Basketball league: Bankers aim fire on Pirates

Equity Bank men's basketball team will start as favourites against Kenyatta University Pirates in one of six first leg matches of Kenya Basketball Federation National League matches lined up at the University of Nairobi Outdoor Courts on Saturday.

The bankers are riding high, having beaten Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) 73-39 at the same venue last weekend.

Equity Bank’s head coach Carey Oketch will rely on guard Titus Musembi, Brian Obimbo and Davies Siaji to contain the university students as he chases a second consecutive win since crashing 98-71 to reigning champions Ulinzi Warriors.

Hard nut to crack

Pirates will be a hard nut to crack, having also denied KCA-U two first leg points by beating them 81-63. It remains to be seen whether Dolph Benedict and Eddy Ariri will rise to the occasion and stop Equity Bank’s quick forwards.

In another men's Premier League match, hosts University of Nairobi's Terrorists will meet KCA-U in a first leg tie that could go either way.

Terrorists upset giants Thunder 61-51 last weekend, and their shooting stars Sam Mwalo and Pharez Adala are still enjoying top form that could trouble their opponents Saturday.

KCA-U have been a shaky side in the first leg and will need to summon all the energy if they are to overcome Terrorists.

In the women's Premier League, Strathmore University’s Swords have a date with fellow students Kenyatta University Oryx at the same venue from1pm, while coach Juma Kent's Dynamites will be at their home court to lock horns with Africa Nazarene University (ANU).

Oryx have suffered three consecutive defeats, going down 66-36 to Storms, 90-32 to Equity Bank and 50-47 to ANU and will be out to rediscover their winning form against well polished Strathmore University.

Dynamites lost narrowly 40-37 against Zetech University and coach Juma Kent is expected to come with new ideas to garner two points at their backyard.

In the lower-tier championship, Zetech University will play KDF Morans at 10am while women's Division One league, KCA-U comes up against Kakamega-based Masinde Muliro University.

Fixtures

Saturday