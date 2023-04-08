Basketball: KPA women stretch unbeaten record

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team suffered their second defeat of the season in the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League going down by a basket, 70-72 to Equity Dumas at their home court.

In a tension-packed match at KPA's Makande gymnasium in Mombasa, Equity Dumas came from behind to win the second and third quarters which proved vital to the win in their last match of the regular season ahead of play-offs.

Equity Dumas played well capitalising on several fouls and turnovers from KPA to score at will as the Dockers defence failed to click.

In the second and third quarters, Equity Dumas played offensive with James Mwangi and Victor Bosire combining well to deliver 19-16 and 25-14 wins respectively.

Equity started the third quarter on a high note penetrating the KPA defence which lacked coordination enabling the bankers to level the game 50-50 after two free throws by Mwangi who was impressive on the day.

In the fourth quarter, KPA seemed to have rediscovered themselves as they powered through Equity Dumas' defence with Wanje, Odhiambo and Gerry Wekesa on the offensive in the last minutes of the game to win 16-15 but the damage was already done.

KPA's coach Sammy Kiki said his players lost concentration in the third quarter and also failed to utilise the chances they had while on the offensive against Equity Dumas.

Equity Dumas coach Isaac Munyoki commended his players for the win which he attributed to team work.

"We played good basketball, it was our last game of the season (before play-offs)," said Munyoki.

In the ladies' match, Kenya Ports Authority women's basketball team continued with their unbeaten run in the league after defeating Equity Hawks 89-43 at the same venue.

The dockers made their intention to win the game known early as they led throughout an entertaining first quarter to register a 20-14 win against the visiting Equity Hawks. They won the remaining three quarters 28-20, 22-09 and 19-00 respectively.

Selina Okumu, Rebecca Nkatha and Hilda Indasi were instrumental in the win as they piled pressure on Equity Hawks defence.