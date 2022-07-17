Basketball: KPA thrash Equity Bank at Nyayo

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday thrashed arch-rivals Equity Bank Hawks 73-42 in their women’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League first leg tie at Nyayo National Stadium to bag maximum four points from two victories in their city outing.

Equity Hawks, who lost 3-1 to KPA in last year’s play-offs final, scored through Joy Adondo, Linet Atieno and Hilda Ndegwa.

The trio gave Equity hope of avenging defeat by racing to a 19-17 first quarter lead before the bankers stumbled.

KPA, who had earlier beaten Dynamites 64-30 on Saturday, tightened their defence to erase the margin.

Veteran Natalie Akinyi, Jemima Night and Selina Okumu piled pressure as KPA rallied from behind for a 21-10 win in the first quarter.

Equity, who were shocked 64-47 by Zetech Sparks on Saturday, lost focus going down 38-29 before KPA easily won the remaining quarters 15-2 and 20-11.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “I thank the players led by Natalie Akinyi for a good game.”

In another women’s match, Dynamites beat Storms 31-16 for their first win as KPA men’s team hit winless Terrorists 62-52.