Basketball: KPA thrash Equity Bank at Nyayo

Victor Odendo

Umoja's Gilbert Obiero (left) vies for ball with KPA's Victor Odendo during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on July 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

What you need to know:

  • In another women’s match, Dynamites beat Storms 31-16 for their first win as KPA men’s team hit winless Terrorists 62-52.
  • In the lower-tier league games at USIU, Stanbic Bank beat Canals Elisistis 74-34, KCA rocked The 3 Swish 60-41 while hosts USIU-A hit overwhelmed Coastal Kings 69-50.

Champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Sunday thrashed arch-rivals Equity Bank Hawks 73-42 in their women’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League first leg tie at Nyayo National Stadium to bag maximum four points from two victories in their city outing.

Equity Hawks, who lost 3-1 to KPA in last year’s play-offs final, scored through Joy Adondo, Linet Atieno and Hilda Ndegwa.

The trio gave Equity hope of avenging defeat by racing to a 19-17 first quarter lead before the bankers stumbled.

KPA, who had earlier beaten Dynamites 64-30 on Saturday, tightened their defence to erase the margin.

Veteran Natalie Akinyi, Jemima Night and Selina Okumu piled pressure as KPA rallied from behind for a 21-10 win in the first quarter.

Equity, who were shocked 64-47 by Zetech Sparks on Saturday, lost focus going down 38-29 before KPA easily won the remaining quarters 15-2 and 20-11.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “I thank the players led by Natalie Akinyi for a good game.”

