Basketball: KPA teams complete succesful outing

Kenya Ports Authority men and women’s basketball teams Sunday finished their weekend Kenya Basketball Premier League matches with convincing wins at their Makande Gymnasium backyard in Mombasa.

KPA men secured a 72-36 win against a stubborn Eldonets Platinum overcoming a first quarter setback.

The women’s team trashed Eldonets ladies 69-10 in a one=sided match to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

In the men's match, KPA trailed 08-14 by Eldonets Platinum in the first quarter as the visitors engaged a higher tempo.

James Tyson and Jeremiah Aliva combined well with good passes tormenting KPA’s defence which seemed to lack coordination.

KPA's technical bench were forced to call a time out after the fourth minute as the visitors led 9-2.

In the second quarter, KPA improved with John Wijass scoring a three=pointer as Job Bairo, Tobias Odhiambo and Gerry Wekesa coordinated well on the offensive capitalising on rebounds and lose ball from the opponents to ensure they led the second quarter 19-03.

The third and fourth quarters saw Eldonets Platinum lose their steam as KPA’s Job Bairo, Benjamin Nguga and Odhiambo combined to see KPA outscore their opponents 20-05 and 25-14 respectively.

KPA’s coach Sammy Kiki said he was happy with the win.

“I am excited with the way the team performed over the weekend games. We started badly in the first quarter maybe because we underrated them knowing that we were going to win, it was not a good show, I talked to the boys and we agreed they were going to play with some urgency,” said Kiki.

Eldonets Platinum coach Bayles Cossiga said his players had a bit of rust being the first game they were playing in the second leg.

“We managed to hold on in the first quarter but things fell apart due to few defensive mistakes, I cannot complain KPA had a better game they deserved to win,” said Cossiga.

In the women’s match, Eldonets were no match for the defending champions as they trailed 17-0 in the first quarter.

The visitors were outplayed in all the departments as they seemed disjointed, lacked concentration and lost balls easily.

KPA led by captain Natalie Akinyi played well technically.

Belinda Akoth,Vilma Achieng,Hilda Ndegwa,Carol Akinyi and Jemima Night were lethal on the attacks as they terrorised a hapless Eldonets defence with easy lay ups and jump shots.