Basketball: KPA reap maximum points after Lakeside no-show

Kenya Ports Authority men’s basketball team were awarded a walkover after Lakeside failed to show up for their Kenya Basketball Federation League match at the Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on Sunday.

The walkover saw KPA reap maximum four points over the weekend having secured a win against a stubborn African Nazarene University’s (ANU) Wolfpack on Saturday.

In the women’s lower division match played at the same venue on Sunday, Footprints secured a 48-31 win over Coastal Queens.

Footprints capitalized on defensive mistakes and turnovers conceded by Coastal Queens especially in the third quarter which they led 10-0. They outscored their opponents 15-08 in the first quarter, but trailed 05-07 in the second quarter.

Despite being outpointed 18-16 in the final quarter, Coastal Queens were a composed side, coordinating well in the offensive and reducing aggressiveness exhibited by Footprints in the third quarter.

On Saturday, it was a sweet revenge for KPA men's team against ANU Wolfpack who had beaten them 73-63 in the first leg played in Nairobi.

ANU Wolfpacks started on a high note in the first quarter dominating KPA in almost all the departments to lead 11-8.

In the second quarter, KPA changed tack and took control of the game marshalling its defence against the students with Tobias Odhiambo and Job Byron leading in the attacks as they outscored the visitors 21-01.

It was a slow start for both teams in the third quarter with only two baskets scored in the first five minutes of the game in favour of KPA forcing ANU’s Wolfapack technical bench to call for a time out.

KPA’s Byron, Lennox Wanje and Frank Omondi coordinated well defensively and offensively to ensure the dockers led the quarter 13-07.

In the fourth quarter, KPA dominated ANU’s Wolfpack taking advantage of the turnovers they were conceding and cutting out their passes to cruise 21-11.

KPA’s coach Sammy Kiki said he was happy for his boys terming the win a sweet revenge.

“We came into the match a wounded side and we wanted to win,” said Kiki, adding that the boys’ aggressiveness in the second to the last quarter ensured that they won the match.

In the women’s match, KPA beat ANU Panthers 88-30 in a one sided affair to extend their unbeaten run in the league this season.

KPA dominated ANU Panthers who lacked control of the game conceding several turnovers in all the quarters to allow the dockers score easy points.

KPA’s captain Natalie Akinyi, Selina Okumu and Belinda Okoth coordinated well in the offensive confining the students in their own half for the most part of the game.

KPA led all quarters,14-08,22-05,28-09 and 24-8. KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu commended the ladies for the win saying they played well.

ANU Panthers coach Michael Oluoch decried several turnovers conceded by his team saying that their opponents took advantage of the mistakes.

Zetech second

In Nairobi, Zetech Sparks moved to the second position in the women's Premier League table standings after they whipped Eagle Wings 84-15 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Langata.

Coach Morris Obilo's Zetech Sparks increased their points tally to 34.The red-hot varsity students, who had defeated JKUAT Lynx 72-24 on Saturday, have so far won 14 matches and lost two.

Equity Hawks head the 12-team competition with 36 points from 17 wins and two loses. Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority with 32 points are second.

Medinna Okot, who scored a game-high 27 points and Vallary Kemunto (11 points, were behind Zetech's early 27-4 run at end of the first quarter.

Coach Eunice Ouma's Eagle Wings showed no sign of recovery as they trailed 46-10 at the break.

With a working playing system, veteran Lavenda Atieno and Shantal Kiyobe made

their presence on the court felt, adding 10 points each for the winners in the last two quarters.

The duo's contribution saw Zetech punish the hapless Eagle Wings 19-2 and 19-3 in the third and fourth quarters to secure victory.

In another women's Premier League tie at the same venue, Dynamites continued to register bad results losing to JKUAT Lynx 51-33.

Dynamites, who were recently humiliated 105-15 by champions KPA in Mombasa,

had scared their fellow varsity students with a 14-9 first quarter lead. JKUAT re-grouped quickly to hit hard their opponents 26-19 at the breather.

Happiness Bwari scored 13 points and Sophia Reena added 12 for the winners with Faith Atieno replying with 12 points for the losers.

Snipers dethroned JKUAT Straycats from top of the men's Division One table standings after they clobbered the varsity students rivals 59-53.