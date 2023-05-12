Basketball: KPA teams on the road for play-offs semis

Kenya Ports Authority men and women teams will start their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-finals Game One matches away at Nyayo National Stadium this weekend.

A total of 20 play-offs semi-finals Game One matches, which will be played in best-of-five series format, across various tiers are lined up in Nairobi and Kisii University on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, KPA women will set the ball rolling against hosts Strathmore University Swords in their opening semi-final Game One at 4pm. KPA men will later take on City Thunder in the late fixture starting at 8pm.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said: "We shall treat our opponents with the respect they deserve and not underrate any team despite being defending champions."

Ojukwu, who is now overall coach of both KPA teams, said they have been training hard in Nairobi for the last two weeks and prepared well to win the opening matches.

"Play-offs call for a different approach because every team is well prepared to win," said Ojukwu.

KPA women led by Eunaya Okoro, Celina Okumu and Rebecca Nkatha finished the regular season unbeaten in 22 matches and Swords have an uphill task of breaking this record.

The dockers easily eliminated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Lynx 2-0 in the best-of-three series play-offs quarter-finals to qualify for the semis.

KPA men knocked out Kenyatta University's Pirates 2-0 and have vowed to win Game One against Thunder away in Nairobi. KPA defeated Thunder 69-51 in the first leg during the regular season and went on to win the second leg at their backyard.

City Thunder led by coach Sadat Gaya, bundled out Strathmore University's Blades 2-O in the quarter-finals to reach the semis. International guard Griffins Ligare and Silas Kioko are currently enjoying good form and could give KPA a run for their money.

On Sunday, KPA women will face coach Ronnie Owino's Strathmore Swords in Game Two at 2pm with KPA men tackling Thunder in Game Two from 8pm.

Game Three, Four and Five (in case of a 2-2 tie) will be played at KPA Makande Gymnasium starting from May 27.

In the men's Premier League play-offs semi-finals Game Two, Ulinzi Warriors will meet Equity Dumas on Saturday 8pm. Game One will be played at Nyayo on Friday 8pm. Game Three is set for May 27 and Game Four on May 28. Equity rocked Ulinzi Warriors 69-59 in first leg of the regular season.

Ulinzi Warriors knocked out rivals Eldonets Plantinum 2-0 in the quarter-finals while Equity Dumas eliminated University of Nairobi's Terrorists with the same margin to sail into the semi-finals.

In Saturday's women's Division One play-offs semi-finals, USIU-A Flames will square it out with Strathmore University at 10am.

Men's Division One semi-finals Game One will pit USIU-A Tigers against Absa Bank from 12pm while Strathmore University will play Snipers in Game One at 2pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo

USIU-A Flames v Strathmore University (10am),

USIU-A Tigers v Absa (12pm), Strathmore University v Snipers (1pm),

KPA v Strathmore University Swords (4pm),

KPA v Thunder (6pm),

Ulinzi Warriors v Equity Dumas (8pm)

At Kisii University

Kisii Raptors v Stanbic (9am).

Sunday

At Nyayo

Strathmore University v USIU-A Flames (10am),

Absa v USIU-A Tigers (12pm),

Snipers v Strathmore (2pm),

Strathmore Swords v KPA (4pm),

Equity Hawks v Zetech Sparks (6pm),

Thunder v KPA (8pm),

At Kisii University