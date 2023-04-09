Basketball: KPA men down Umoja in Mombasa

Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team recovered from Saturday's second loss of the season to beat Umoja 95-63 in an entertaining Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League match at Makande Gymnasium, in Mombasa on Sunday.

Reeling from a 70-72 shock defeat at their home court by Equity Dumas on Saturday, KPA deployed all the tactics on their cards playing a deeply offensive game despite some defensive lapses to win convincingly against a stubborn Umoja side.

In the first quarter, Umoja failed to utilise rebounds in their offensive enabling KPA’s Trevor Gari, Leek Deng and Eugene Adera to score points for the dockers with ease.

Despite the visitors led by Jason Sakwa exhibiting powerful drives in the offensive, they failed to capitalise on them past a resolute KPA’s defence conceding turnovers and rebounds to the advantage of the dockers led the quarter 28-13.

The first three minutes of the second quarter were difficult for Umoja as they lacked coordination upfront especially on fast breaks.

However, the visitors improved in the last four minutes of the quarter as Alphonce Otieno, Fredrick Otieno and Sakwa combined well in the offensive to ensure they took a 15-14 lead against the dockers.

In the third quarter which ended 22-22, both teams played well offensively and defensively capitalising on each other mistakes to score points with KPA’s Wanje, Adera and Frank Omondi combining well to consolidate the play for the dockers who at one time were trailing.

The fourth quarter saw KPA change tack utilising Benjamin Munga and Wanje who impressed with their three-point jump shots while taking advantage of a seemingly fatigued Umoja’s defence which registered some turnovers.

Umoja’s coach Ken Wambua said the game was tight, while admitting that KPA came out ‘guns blazing’ against his team.

“We missed some good players who were not with us, at the same time humidity was also a factor contributing to our loss as players got tired quickly,” said Wambua.

Separately, KPA women were awarded a walk over after their opponents Eagle Wings failed to make it to the court on Sunday.