Basketball: KPA, Equity send strong warnings

Champions Kenya Ports Authority men and Equity Bank Hawks women's basketball teams harvested maximum four points after winning their two Premier League first leg matches in Nairobi and Mombasa at the weekend.

KPA defeated rivals and former champions Ulinzi Warriors 62-54 in grudge tie at their KPA Makande Gymnasium on Saturday.

The following day, the dock men were collected two points without sweat on a 20-0 walk-over after Zetech Titans failed to turn up without giving any reason.

KPA trailed 36-30 at half-time, but Ulinzi performed poorly in the third quarter as the dock men dominated 18-4, with captain Victor Odendo scoring a game-high 15 points. KPA have so far won two matches and lost one to Africa Nazarene University (ANU).

Equity Bank Hawks, on the other hand, whitewashed coach Eunice Ouma's Eagle Wings 68-26 on Saturday. On Sunday, Equity Hawks demolished Storms 71-32.

The bankers, who lost the 2021 Premier League title to KPA in the play-offs final, have won all their four first leg matches.

"Our systems of play are working for us especially in defence and offense which has enabled us to win four straight matches," said Hawks coach Sylvia Kamau.

Equity Hawks had beaten Strathmore University Swords 54-41 and also won 69-48 against ANU.

Eagle Wings and Storms continued to struggle after losing two straight matches. Storms crashed to a 52-28 defeat to Zetech Sparks before losing to Hawks.

Newly promoted ANU, popularly known as Wolfpack, continued to impress their fans when they upset Terrorists 57-47.

Coach Michael Oluoch's ANU led Terrorists 30-28 half-time and dominated their fellow varsity students 12-10 and 17-7 in the last two critical quarters to register two points.

ANU upset champions KPA 73-63 last weekend In Nairobi and beat Umoja 76-63.

Terrorists are yet to settle down having lost 47-41 to Ulinzi Warriors and also went down 67-46 against Equity Bank Dumas.

On-form Umoja silenced Thunder 66-65 to sound a warning in this year's competition. Umoja's victory came after they had defeated Zetech Titans 77-68 and lost to newcomers ANU.

Women's lower tier newcomers Butere Girls, the only high school team in the league, recorded their first win in Nairobi after beating Scarlet 64-44.

Neosasa had a disastrous outing after losing two men's Division One League matches.

Strathmore University rocked Neosasa 68-35 on Saturday and Neosasa were hit again 62-50 by USIU-A on Sunday.

KCA punished Mustang 71-62 as Coastal Kings roared strongly at home beating Snipers 59-37 at KPA Makande.