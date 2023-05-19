Basketball: KPA, Equity Bank out to complete the job

Women's champions Kenya Ports Authority, Zetech Sparks and Equity Dumas men's team are one win away from Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final.

Twenty play-offs semi-finals Game Three and Four matches are lined-up at Menengai High School in Nakuru, Nyayo National Stadium and KPA Makande Mombasa this weekend.

KPA, Zetech Sparks and Equity Dumas are leading the best-of-five semi-final series 2-0 after having registered victories in Game One and Two last weekend.

KPA humiliated hosts Strathmore Swords 78-37 in Game One and easily won Game Two 72-39 to take a 2-0 lead.

On the other hand, Zetech Sparks squeezed a narrow 75-72 victory over former three-time champions Equity Hawks in Game One. The students also won Game Two 73-57 to go 2-0 up.

Equity Dumas men's team rocked eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors 69-58 in Game One and followed it up with a hard-fought 73-66 victory in Game Two.

Victory for KPA, Zetech Sparks and Equity Dumas teams in Game Three ties will automatically see them qualify for the finals on a 3-0 basis. But Strathmore Swords, Equity Hawks and Ulinzi Warriors will be out to avenge defeat and force Game Four.

KPA will host Strathmore Swords in Game Three at KPA Makande Gymnasium on Saturday 2pm while Zetech Sparks will entertain Equity Hawks in Game Three at Nyayo Stadium from 6pm.

KPA women, who are seeking to clinch their 14th title, are favourites to win Game Three at home. The hosts will bank on experienced point guard Natalie Akinyi, Nigerian import Ifunaya Okoro (guard) and Hilda Indasi to secure the win.

Coach Ronnie Owino's Swords will rely on Edna Kola and evergreen Joy Mupalia, who have been consistent this season.

Equity Dumas men's team will take on former eight-time champions Ulinzi Warriors on Saturday 8pm.

Ulinzi Warriors led by shooting guard Eric Mutoro, William Ochieng, Antonio Bwire and Derrick Ochieng must win Game Three at all costs to avoid being eliminated 3-0.

Equity, who had beaten the soldiers 69-59 in first leg, will bank on Victor Bosire and James Mwangi to reach the final.

Defending men's champions KPA go into Saturday's Game Three tied 1-1 with Thunder after the dockers won Game One 78-58 but lost 71-73 in Game Two.

However, the dockers will have to deal with Thunder’s guard Griffins Ligare and Thomas Kioko if they are to win the series on Sunday when they play Game Four.

KPA men's team, who have only lost a single match at their home court, will bank on Job Byron, Thomas Odhiambo and Lennox Wanje who have been impressive in the regular season.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said they have had intense training sessions all week for the crucial home matches.

“We have corrected our mistakes and are ready to use home court advantage to win the two matches to reach the final. We hope to be at our best tomorrow and finish the job on Sunday,” said Ojukwu, who will have a full squad to choose from.

In men's Division One semi-finals Game Three matches, Strathmore University will meet Snipers at Nyayo from 2pm with USIU-A Tigers taking on Absa Bank starting at 4pm.

In lower tier women's Game Three, USIU-A Flames lock horns with Strathmore Swords at 10am while ZU Development tackle TH3 Swish from 12pm.

Coach George Mayienga's USIU-A Tigers and USIU-A Flames teams are leading the series 2-0 and victory in Game Three matches on Saturday will earn them a ticket to the final.

Strathmore are also leading the series 2-0 against Snipers and will need another win on Saturday to qualify for the men's Division One final.

At Menengai High School in Nakuru, Cabals Elisists will host National Bank in Game Three of the men's Division Two semi-finals. Cabals edged out National Bank 62-61 in Game Two last weekend.

Playoffs semi-final fixtures

Saturday

Nyayo

Stanbic v Kisii Raptors (8am),

USIU-A Flames v Strathmore Swords Team Two (10am),

ZU Development v TH3 Swish (12pm),

Strathmore University v Snipers (2pm),

USIU-A Tigers v Absa Bank (4pm),

Zetech Sparks v Equity Hawks (6pm),

Ulinzi Warriors v Equity Bank Dumas (8pm)

KPA Makande Gymnasium

KPA v Strathmore University Swords (2pm),

KPA v Thunder (4pm)

Menengai High School

Cabals Elistis v NBK (9am).

Sunday

Nyayo

Kisii Raptors v Stanbic (8am),

TH3 v ZU Development (10am),

Strathmore Swords v USIU-A Flames (12pm),

Snipers v Strathmore (2pm),

Absa Bank v USIU-A Tigers (4pm),

Equity Hawks v Zetech Sparks (6pm),

Equity Dumas v Ulinzi Warriors (8pm)

KPA Makande Gymnasium

Strathmore Swords v KPA (2pm),

Thunder v KPA (4pm),

Menengai High School

NBK v Caballs Elistis (9am),

Monday

KPA Makande Gymnasium

KPA v Strathmore Swords (2pm)