KPA put Starathmore to the sword to book Zetech in play-offs final

KPA's Natalie Akinyi (left) vies for the ball with Margaret Ayieko of Strathmore University Swords during their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-final match at Nyayo National stadium on May 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga  &  Caxton Apollo

  • KPA proved too good for Strathmore University in Mombasa, beating them 69-47 in Game Three to also qualify for the final on a 3-0 basis
  • KPA men's team also inched closer to the final after defeating Thunder 78-32 to lead the series 2-1 heading into Sunday's Game Four at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa
  • Ulinzi Warriors rallied from behind to beat rivals Equity Bank Dumas 68-66 in a tough Game Three at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will face off with Zetech Sparks in Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final.

This is after both teams won their respective play-offs semi-final Game Three matches on Saturday.

Zetech Sparks, who were leading the best of five series 2-0, Saturday defeated Equity Bank Hawks 70-40 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.The students had won Game Two 73-57 and Game One 75-72.

KPA proved too good for Strathmore University in Mombasa, beating them 69-47 in Game Three to also qualify for the final on a 3-0 basis. The dockers had won Game One 78-37 and Game Two 72-39 in Nairobi last weekend.

KPA men's team also inched closer to the final after defeating Thunder 78-32 to lead the series 2-1 heading into Sunday's Game Four at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

Ulinzi Warriors rallied from behind to beat rivals Equity Bank Dumas 68-66 in a tough Game Three at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. Equity are leading the series 2-1 heading into Game Four scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

In the men's Division One, USIU-A Tigers qualified for the final on 3-0 basis after registering a 93-86 win over Absa Bank in semi-final Game Three.

