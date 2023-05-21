KPA put Starathmore to the sword to book Zetech in play-offs final

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will face off with Zetech Sparks in Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final.

This is after both teams won their respective play-offs semi-final Game Three matches on Saturday.

Zetech Sparks, who were leading the best of five series 2-0, Saturday defeated Equity Bank Hawks 70-40 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.The students had won Game Two 73-57 and Game One 75-72.

KPA proved too good for Strathmore University in Mombasa, beating them 69-47 in Game Three to also qualify for the final on a 3-0 basis. The dockers had won Game One 78-37 and Game Two 72-39 in Nairobi last weekend.

KPA men's team also inched closer to the final after defeating Thunder 78-32 to lead the series 2-1 heading into Sunday's Game Four at the Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

Ulinzi Warriors rallied from behind to beat rivals Equity Bank Dumas 68-66 in a tough Game Three at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium. Equity are leading the series 2-1 heading into Game Four scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.