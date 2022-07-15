Basketball: Heavyweights Equity, KPA collide at Nyayo

Former champions Equity Bank Hawks will host rivals and title holders Kenya Ports Authority in a grudge Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium on Sunday from 4pm.

Coach Anthony Ojukwu's KPA, who are 13-time champions, snatched the title from Equity Hawks in a 3-1 finals series win last season.

KPA have been exchanging the Premier League title with Equity Hawks over the last four years.

Equity Bank, unbeaten in four outings, have won the championship four times.

The bankers harvested maximum four points after winning both their matches last weekend and their experienced coach Sylvia Kamau will fancy them turning tables on KPA.

Hawks rocked Eagle Wings 68-26 and their top form again saw them whitewash Storms 71-32 last weekend to reveal their hand of the season.

KPA poached experienced forward Belinda Akoth and Linda Alando from Equity Hawks this year.

The duo will no doubt give their new teammates insights on their former club.

The Dockers, who have been training in Nairobi for five days, will also heavily rely on seasoned Selina Okumu, Natalie Akinyi and Jemima Knight, who have been consistently scoring in double figures.

Coach Ojukwu said: “We shall approach the match like any other league assignment with focus on winning as usual. New star Alando, has recovered from illness and is ready for the big tie.”

KPA will entertain coach Juma Kents University of Nairobi's Dynamites from 12pm on Saturday.

The well rested Dynamites will again square it out with the wounded Storms on Sunday from 10.30am. Storms were punished 71-32 by Equity Hawks last weekend.

In Saturday's men's Premier League, defending champions KPA, fresh from beating rivals Ulinzi Warriors 62-54 in Mombasa last weekend, will lock horns with win-less Terrorists under coach Eugene Gengas from 4pm.

The coastal side will end their two-match tour of Nairobi against unpredictable and much-improved Umoja at the same venue and time on Sunday.

KPA were upset 73-63 by underdogs Africa Nazarene University during their last visit to Nairobi and coach Sammy Kiki will no doubt come out all guns blazing as they seek to redeem themselves.

Fixtures

Saturday: (at Nyayo) - JKUAT v Strathmore University (8am), KCA-U v Blazers (9.30am), Dynamites v KPA (11am), Equity Bank Hawks v Zetech Sparks (12.30am), ANU v Lakeside (2pm), Terrorists v KPA (4pm); (at USIU-A) - KCA-U v Butere Girls (8am), ZU Development v Footprints (9.30am), Swift v MMU (11am),USIU-A v Coastal Queens (12.30am); (at Kisii University) - Kisii Polytechnic v Feba (9am), Kisii Vipers v Scarlet (10.30am), Kisii Raptors v NIBS (12pm).