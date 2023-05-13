Basketball: Flying start for KPA in play-off semis at Nyayo 

Defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Saturday demolished Strathmore University Swords 78-37 in their women’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-final Game One tie at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

KPA had a shaky start and coach Anthony Ojukwu changed the game plan with Rebecca Nkatha, Hilda Indasi and Ifunaya Okoro executing three-pointers at will. Indasi scored 12 points, Belinda Akoth shot 11 and Okoro 13 for the winners. Swords under coach Ronnie Owino, replied with 10 points through Edna Kola.

Game Two will be played at the same venue on Sunday at 4pm. KPA eliminated JKUAT Lynx 2-0 in the quarter-finals while Strathmore Swords sent home Storms.

In the Division One League play-offs semi-final matches played earlier on Saturday, United States International University (USIU-A) teams won their respective matches.

The men’s team Tigers rocked Absa Bank 70-58 in Game One of the best-of-five series, while in the women’s game, USIU-A Flames hit Strathmore University 61-45. Game Two matches are set for Sunday at the same venue.

In the men’s Division One, Strathmore University defeated Snipers 65-58. The university students, who knocked out Scarlet in the quarters, led 30-27 at half-time.

In a men’s Division Two match, Cabal Elisists went up 1-0 after beating National Bank 62-61.

Equity Dumas men’s team beat Ulinzi Warriors 69-58 while Zetech Sparks defeated Equity Hawks 75-72 in the women’s Game One of the best-of-five series at Nyayo on Friday night.

Results

KPA 78 Strathmore University Swords 37,

Equity Dumas 69 Ulinzi Warriors 58,

Zetech Sparks 75 Equity Hawks 71

Cabals Elistis 62 NBK 61,

USIU-A Tigers 70 Absa Bank 58,

USIU-A Flames 61 Strathmore University 45,