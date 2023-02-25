Basketball: Equity teams register mixed results in Eldoret

Platinum Eldonets on Saturday shocked bigwigs Equity Bank Dumas 78-77 in a closely contested Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League match at Uasin Gishu Primary School court in Eldoret.

Equity came out strongly to take the opening quarter 23-19, then narrowly outscored the hosts 17-16 in the second period to go to the break with a five-point lead.

James Ongwae (right) of Platinum Eldonets is guarded by Fredrick Onono (4) of Equity Bank during their Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League match at Uasin Gishu Primary School grounds in Eldoret town on February 25, 2023. Platinum Eldonets won 78-77. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Backed by a sizeable home crowd, Eldonets emerged from the locker room for the third quarter strongly, punishing the visitors in the paint. The 33-23 score ensured they take a five-point lead going into the final quarter.

Equity then staged a fightback, but fell short by half-a-basket. Equity Dumas play Lakeside on Sunday in Kisumu.

“This was one of the hardest games that I have ever played at home. Despite stiff competition from opponents we have finally won and we have the points,” said Eldonets captain Humphrey Mandela.

“This has been a sweet revenge, they beat us last time out in Nairobi and today was our turn,” said Eldonets coach Moses Muge.

Equity coach Carey 'T9' Odhiambo blamed poor officiating for the loss.

“Fans almost disrupted the game and such scenarios can be averted if officials will maintain professionalism during the game,“ said Odhiambo.

Earlier on at the same venue, Equity Bank Hawks warmed up for their KBF women's Premier League showdown against Lady Buck from Kisumu on Sunday with a lop-sided 85-45 win over Eldonets on Saturday.

After a huge 24-14 opening quarter, Equity coach David Maina rested some of his starters but still saw his side head for the half-time break leading 33-25.

Equity pummeled their opponents 27-11 and 25-9 in the final two quarters to record the blowout victory on the road.

Maina said the victory has puts his charges in a prime position in their quest to reclaim the title.

“Our victory is not limited to this game, our focus is winning the premier league and with this pace nothing will stop us from becoming the champions come the end of this season,” said Maina.