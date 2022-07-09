Basketball: Equity Bank make minced meat of Eagle Wings

Equity Bank coach David Maina

Equity Bank coach David Maina barks instructions off the floor during their Kenya Basketball Federation Women Premier League play-off final Game 5 against KPA on December 20, 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  CAXTON APOLLO

  • The bankers, who surrendered the league title to Kenya Ports Authority last season, lacked opposition from the first whistle racing to a 17-2 lead at the end of one-sided first quarter
  • In the men's lower-tier league, Kenya College of Accountancy University rocked Mustang 71-62
  • Strathmore University’s second string team clobbered Neosasa 68-35 in a one-sided encounter

Former champions Equity Bank Saturday maintained their unbeaten run in the women's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League when they humiliated Eagle Wings 68-26 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium.

The bankers, who surrendered the league title to Kenya Ports Authority last season, lacked opposition from the first whistle racing to a 17-2 lead at the end of one-sided first quarter.

Equity Bank, who registered their third straight first leg victory, had star of the match Mary Anne Nyagaki steering them to a deserved 33-13 half-time lead. Veteran Linet Atieno of Equity was also a thorn in the flesh of their struggling opponents.

Eagle Wings coach, veteran Eunice Ouma, remained under a lot of pressure with her team scoring only two baskets in the entire third quarter. Equity Bank dictated the quarter which ended in their favour at 10-4.

Eagle Wings, who had fallen 69-32 to Storms in their last outing, performed poorly in the fourth quarter in which Equity Bank demolished them 25-9. Equity had defeated Strathmore University Swords 54-41 in their last outing.

The bankers’ coach David Maina said: “We are still working on the systems of play which is a process, and building the team to recapture the title we lost to rivals KPA.”

In the men's lower-tier league, Kenya College of Accountancy University rocked Mustang 71-62. The winners led 28-25 at the breather.

Strathmore University’s second string team clobbered Neosasa 68-35 in a one-sided encounter. Neosasa, who celebrated a 60-53 win over KCA-U last weekend, trailed 31-18 at half-time.

Umoja men's team was leading 46-37 against Thunder in a tight top Premier League first leg showdown by the time of going to press.

