Baptism of fire for USIU-A youngsters in league ties

New-comers United States International University of Africa’s (USIU-A) youthful teams face tricky opponents in the first leg of the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier league matches at Nyayo Stadium this weekend.

USIU-A women’s team, popularly known as “Flames” will take on fellow students Lynx from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology from 4pm.

USIU-A men’s side “Tigers” host Eldoret-based Eldonets in the men’s league starting at 6pm. The two key matches are among 26 league fixtures lined up in Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa on Saturday and Sunday.

Eldonets will end their two-match tour of Nairobi against stubborn newcomers Absa Bank tomorrowon Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium from 6pm. Absa Bank upset experienced Umoja 67-59 recently.

Flames returned to the top competition this year after winning the second-tier Women’s Division One play-offs.

Coach Mayienga hopes Flames and Tigers teams use talented players recruited from secondary schools to re-build their squads as they seek to regain past glory.

“We do not recuit players like other local clubs. We only field university students whom we release after graduation,” Mayienga told Nation Sport.

Flames, who have won the league title three times, defeated Storms 48-33 last weekend.

The University students had lost 53-47 to three- time champions Equity Bank Hawks the previous weekend.

Mayienga has kept faith with Divine Irakoze, Judith Pantaleo and Frida Yegomba to lift the youthful Flames squad to victory.Flames also host Eldonets tomorrow from 1pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

At Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasiu): Strathmore Swords v Safe Spaces (9am), Zetech Titans v Shoot 4 Life (10.30am), National Bank v Coastal Kings ( 12pm), Equity Hawks v Eldonets (1pm), JKUAT Lynx v USIU-A Flames (4pm), USIU-A Tigers v Eldonets (6pm).

At USIU-A: Feba v Cabal Elisists (9am), Clique Mamba v Nebulas (10.30am), KCA-U v Hope (12pm), MMU v Zetech Development (1pm), JKUAT v MAB (4pm).

At KPA Makande Gymnasium: KPA women v Oryx (1pm), KPA men v Pirates (4pm).

At Menengai High School Nakuru:Th 3 Swish v ANU Panthers (10am)

Sunday

At Nyayo: Stanbic v Shoot 4 Life (9am), Strathmore Swords v Dynamites (10.30am), National Bank v Zetech Titans (12pm), Flames v Eldonets (1pm), Terrorists v ANU Wolfpacks (2pm), Absa v Eldonets (4pm), Moischers v Nebulas (6pm)