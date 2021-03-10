Bakken Bears keen to extend Tylor Ongwae's stay in Denmark

Bakken Bears are keen to extend the contract of Kenya’s forward Tylor Ongwae Okari after another impressive season with the Denmark basketball kings.

The Friends School Kamusinga and Strathmore University alumnus has played for the Bears in over 25 matches in all competitions this season.

He has started most of those games, although he did miss a couple after picking a calf injury against Horsens in the domestic league on January 31.

There were fears the injury will lock him out of the crucial 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers held from February 19-21 in Cameroon. But he managed to provide his services for Kenya and scored the game-winner as Morans stunned heavyweights Angola 74-73 to reach AfroBasket tournament for the first time in 28 years.

Ongwae has been with the Bears since joining from Switzerland side SAM Basket Massagno on July 24, 2018. He first renewed his contract with the Bears on June 22, 2019 and again March 25, 2020.

“Tylor’s contract runs until the end of this season and even though we want to extend it, it has not happened yet. It is still early days, let’s see what happen,” Sports Director/General Manager for Bakken Bears Michael Piloz told Nation Sport on Tuesday before adding that: “We are very happy with Tylor.”

Coach Steffen Wich’s side has already sealed first place in the Danish top-flight league (Basketligaen), with four matches to spare.

However, the Bears suffered their first loss in 20 matches in all competitions on March 3. They had bagged 18 consecutive victories in the league before surrendering 103-97 to Svendborg.

“The team did not play well. Sometimes that happens. Four players have been away with the national team. We had not lost for three-and-a-half months until this game. I don’t find it abnormal that a team’s performance drops a bit under these circumstances. We play again this Friday, hopefully, we will perform better (against Team FOG Naestved),” said Piloz.

Piloz could not hide his joy as Kenya Morans qualified for the AfroBasket for the first time since being hosts in 1993. “It is fantastic. I am very happy for Tylor and the rest of the Kenya team. I followed the game and it was an amazing comeback in the fourth quarter. Congratulations to everyone involved.”

Ongwae, who is nicknamed Mr. T, T.O, Durango and FoF, played college basketball in the USA while studying there. He played professional basketball in Sweden (Sodertalje Kings), Switzerland (Massagno), Italy (Sidigas Scandone Avellino) and New Zealand (Taranaki Mountain Airs) before joining the Aarhus-based side.

In an earlier interview after inspiring Morans to win the silver medal at the 2019 AfroCan in Mali, Okari said it was the dream of every player to play in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The small forward will turn 30 on July 15.