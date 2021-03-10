Bakken Bears keen to extend Tylor Ongwae's stay in Denmark

Tylor Okari shoots a jumper under pressure from Alexandre Jungo from Angola.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Friends School Kamusinga and Strathmore University alumnus has played for the Bears in over 25 matches in all competitions this season.
  • He has started most of those games, although he did miss a couple after picking a calf injury against Horsens in the domestic league on January 31.

Bakken Bears are keen to extend the contract of Kenya’s forward Tylor Ongwae Okari after another impressive season with the Denmark basketball kings.

