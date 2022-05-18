'Bakee Mtaani' initiative crosses over to Kayole

Fast food chain KFC Kuku Foods has partnered with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation to construct a basketball court at Umama grounds owned by the Devine World Parish (DIWOPA) in Komarock, Nairobi.

This will be the fourth basketball court to be constructed by the foundation in Kenya under the Bakee Mtaani program to a tune of Sh3 million.

"KFC employs over 1000 youth who also form a core part of our customer base," explained Kuku Foods Chief Executive Jacques Theunissen, while speaking at the groundbreaking event.

"We are very aligned to the Jonathan Jackson Foundation's mission of addressing the burning issues of youth unemployment and social development. Our partnership as KFC with the NBA in Africa also aims to create a space for aspiring basketballers to hone their skill and love for the game while winning cool prizes as part of our Now We're Balling campaign."

Bakee Mtaani (basketball in the hood) is a revolutionary community initiative that introduces basketball courts as safe spaces within Nairobi's informal settlements and communities.

The project includes the identification and construction of basketball courts, sourcing of equipment, implementation training for coaches and referees to oversee basketball tournaments, and comprehensive training programs for the youths to learn the sport and ensure high levels of participation.

"We have so far put up three courts in the Dagoretti but this one is significant as it is the first in Kayole and hopefully with a cemented partnership with KFC, this will be the first of many," observed Diana Sifuna, the Jonathan Jackson Foundation's Chief Executive.

The other courts constructed by the Foundation are at Gatina Primary School in Kawangware, at BP Riruta, and at the HGM Riruta primary school which was launched by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in 2021.

"We financed the three courts so I'd like to thank KFC for being our first partner and for joining us in a bid to develop sports in the country," added Jonathan Jackson, the Foundation owner.