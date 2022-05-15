Baeed saunters by at Newbury

Baeed (Jim Crowley 4-9), trained by William Haggas, made his odds seem generous at a mile in Newbury's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. It is ridiculous how many exceptional horses there are around these days.

Baeed, 4, from the magnificent Shadwell family, reversing as far as 80's fame, when Hamdam al Maktoum purchased Height of Fashion from Queen Elizabeth II. Stalwarts will remember that wonderful thoroughbred.

Baeed tracked leaders before starting his engine to overtake Real World (Daniel Tudhope 5-1), Chindit (Pat Dobbs 20-1), and six others. Temperatures were soaring at the West Berkshire track, but Baeed thought nothing of it.

Chindit was speeding along like an express train until he faded. William Haggas thinks terribly highly of Baeed, and father-in-law, Sir Lester Piggott, agrees that he might be another Frankel, if not better. Clocking 1:35:7/10, is almost a record.

***

The French 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas are European headliners from Longchamp on Sunday, with a crop of scintillating three-year-old fillies and colts set to perform.