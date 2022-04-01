Ayr racecourse hosts Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday

The Aintree spectacular runs April 9 in Liverpool, but this Saturday, Ayr racecourse is hosting the Scottish edition, with thirty-one entries.

Kitty's Light (Jack Tudor 7-2), the Ferry Master (Ryan Mania 9-1), Inisfree Lad (Brian Hughes 20-1), One More Fleurie (Charlie Todd 20-1), Vintage Clouds (Sean Quinlan), Fantastikas, Major Dundee, and, Stormy Judge (Danny Mullins 9-1), are among market leaders, in a tough race to call.

They have to travel four miles, jump 27 fences, hope to finish in good order, stirring emotions for the real deal, a week later.

***

People involved in the Sport of Kings are completely down-to-earth. Coolmore have undertaken a major operation to rescue families of Ukrainian staff working for the bloodstock giant, and their racing arm at Ballydoyle.

Champion trainer Aidan O'Brien said Coolmore boss John Magnier and wife Sue have assisted the families of 20 staff members in making a safe passage to Ireland, also providing them with accommodation.

Workers at Coolmore and Ballydoyle who are originally from Ukraine were given the chance to have their beloveds, rescued from the devastating conflict. Approximately 13,500 refugees have arrived in Ireland since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

O'Brien said: "Mr and Mrs Magnier have brought over all their families and housed them. It was for anyone working between Ballydoyle and Coolmore who wanted to bring their families here. It's a lot of people and it was far from easy getting them out."

There have been heartbreaking scenes across Ukraine with families separated due to the requirement for men aged between 18 and 60 to remain in the country for military duty.

O'Brien added: "It's shocking what's going on. The men stayed behind. Children, wives, grannies, domestic pets, and everyone came. They're all living around the place, being done up for them."

Racing has been rallying behind the people and animals of Ukraine, with a host of initiatives across Britain and Ireland, including Cheltenham, where the National Hunt Chase was renamed in support of the British Red Cross' Ukraine Appeal.

A number of racecourses have donated gate receipts from race days to fundraisers, while Galway has been working with a large team of volunteers in sifting through donated goods bound for the Ukrainian border, offering the track's facilities as a storage base.