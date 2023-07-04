Auguste Rodin completes derby double at the Curragh

Quite a messy Derby to say the least, but Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore 4-11), stamped his pride as the season's leading three-year-old colt. A seriously windswept Curragh saw the giant Epsom hero procuring a landmark first success in the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Derby.

It means Ryan Moore has now completed the grand slam of British and Irish Classics. For Auguste Rodin's peerless conditioner, Aidan O'Brien, it was the 100th European Classic and the fifth time he has manufactured the Epsom-Irish Derby double.

However, it was not nearly as straightforward or convincing as it might have been. It was Aiden's 15th Irish Derby, each representing one or other of the Coolmore ownership iterations. John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith. They share Auguste Rodin with George Von Opel's Westerberg vehicle - all on site.

As Seamie Heffernan went ahead on the stable's, Adelaide River 33-1, Wayne Lordan sat beside him riding San Antonio. Ryan was just behind. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until tragedy struck.

San Antonio suddenly fractured his right front leg, catapulting Wayne southwards, impeding Auguste Rodin, Proud Regal, Sprewell, and, White Birch. San Antonio was fatally injured while Wayne was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for assessment. He was reported to be concussed, but fully conscious, talking and moving all limbs.

It was a morbid footnote to a historic occasion. Ryan said the incident definitely affected Auguste, who was unimpressed with all the daylight of being alone.

Eventually, under some duress, he reached the wire by 1.5 lengths. Adelaide River and Covent Garden (Paddy McDonough 80-1), kept on to clean sweep places for Aiden - a remarkable eighth time he has done that in this €1.25m feature. He also had the fourth in Peking Opera (Tom Marquand 66-1).

Ryan felt that various other elements contributed to a display that was more workmanlike than what Auguste is capable of. He is naturally top of the bill for Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes - possibly also the Arc de Triomphe.

***

Mister Freedom’s fabulous run for Sheena West continued when the four-year-old followed up last month’s course-and-distance success to take the 1m3½f handicap under Trevor Whelan. Bought from Mick Channon as a six-race maiden, Mister justified 9-4 with a fourth strike.

***

Zozos (Florent Geroux 9-4), stormed home to front-running in the $275,000 Hanshin Stakes (Listed), closing day feature of Churchill Downs' spring meet. Zozos splashed one mile in 1:35.7/10, over a sloppy track, for Brad Cox.