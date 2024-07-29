Assured, Coffee Break in head-to-head combat for Jockey Club Stakes

A fascinating 2,400m Jockey Club Stakes was blurred by Assured and Coffee Break literally nosing it out in the final few seconds.

Beeston set a sizzling pace, suggesting sprinting might be suitable for future agendas. Assured remained behind until Michael Fundi petitioned a little gumption.

Coffee Break had already begun his crusade with James Muhindi, so, the lobbying began full sway. Judges were put to the task of division, giving a nose verdict to J. Bakor's, unbeaten, Sylvano colt. All credit to trainer, Tony Kuria, who also popped the Gooch Cup with Bedford.

Another exhilarating contest flew by in the Nairobi Town Plate when Maria (A. Wambua), led from beginning to completion, sometimes garnering fifteen lengths from Cindy (Lucinda Voorspuy). But, Cindy never caved, almost catching Maria at the wire. Ten Eighty and Chipping were miniscule amounts adrift.

Oliver Gray's, Treasure Trove, justified his also impeccable form, when striking the Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes from Sheriff John Stone. These two are now validated rivals.

12.45 pm - First Race - The Hardy Maiden Cup (1,200m)

1. Antwerp (James Muhindi) Westonian-Hatton Gardens

2. Pin up Gal (Lesley Sercombe)

3. The Sparkler (Henry Muya)

Distance: 1.75/14. Time: 1:16:8410 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 3

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann

1.20 pm - Second Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)

1. Maria (A. Wambua) Westonian-Almeria

2. Cindy (Lucinda Voorspuy)

3. Ten Eighty (K. Ngugi)

4. Chipping (A. Tache)

Distance: Neck/head/short-head/1. Time: 2:09:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 7

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, P. Anjana, A. Andrade. Trainer Julie McCann

1.55 pm - Third Race - The Italian Cup (1,600m)

1. Dunleavy (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Chinook

2. Joanna (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Welcome Breeze (Paul Kiarie)

4. Carlisle (Henry Muya)

Distance: 9.5/1.75/7. Time: 1:41:3/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 6

Owned by Anna Bhaloo, Mim and Trevor Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Secombe

2.30 pm - Fourth Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

1. Treasure Trove (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Sheriff John Stone (Michael Fundi)

3. Darling Me (Ramazan Wako)

4. Sticky Ricket (Charles Kimani)

Distance: 1.75/5/20. Time: 2:15:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Wakini Ndegwa. Trainer Oliver Gray

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - The Gooch Cup (2,800m)

1. Bedford (Michael Fundi) Westonian-Sonara

2. Russian Wonder (James Muhindi)

3. Tronador (Henry Muya)

4. Grand Surabi (K. Ngugi)

Distance: 1.4/8/13. Time: 3:15:9/10. secs. Favourites: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by M. Mutuota, N. Gitaru, O. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

3.40 pm - Sixth Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge Series (2,400m)

1. Assured (Michael Fundi) Silvano-SanTrip

2. Coffee Break (James Muhindi)

3. General Lee (Henry Muya)

4. Beeston (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: nose/7/2.4. Time: 2:38:1/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 6

Owned by J. Bakor. Trainer Tony Kuria

4.15 pm - Seventh Race - The Alpha Romeo Cup (1,200m)

1. Whispers (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Grapevine

2. Rahal (A. Tacha)

3. The Gambler (A. Wambua)

4. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

Distance: 3.4/3.4/3.75. Time: 1:14:9/10 secs. Favourite: Rahal 4-7. Runners: 8

Owned by Anna Bhaloo and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

Next meeting October 6 - for more Ngong specialities, and, the Quatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.