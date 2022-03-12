Ariel Okal: For love of the basketball game

I almost failed to recognize him!

As I walked into CJ’s Bistro restaurant along Langata road in Nairobi on a lazy Tuesday afternoon, Kenya Morans power forward Ariel Okal Koranga was seated at a corner table looking down at his mobile phone, perhaps reading some basketball story.

For about six years, I was used to identifying the six-foot nine-inch tall forward, not just by his very tall frame and dark complexion, but also his signature hairstyle that separated him from the rest of the team.

Okal was clad in a faded Los Angeles Lakers T-Shirt and loose fitting blue jeans. Having confirmed that indeed it was him I could not help but blurt out: “Why did you cut your locks?”

“The dreadlocks had to go. It was time. But, I cut them as a sign of respect to the late Keegan Oyugi. He was one of my best friends and his death really shook me to the core.

“We used to talk every day and on that day that he was reported missing, I knew something was wrong.

“Plus, my mum was not supportive of the hairstyle, and I am now done being a rebel,” he said, as he brushed his short hair with his left hand.

Kenya Morans Ariel Okal (left) dribbles past teammate Eric Mutoro during their training session at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on November 7, 2020 ahead of Afro-Basket qualifiers to be held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Okal’s friend Oyugi, who turned out for Kenya Ports Authority as a point guard, was found dead on June 30,last year. He had been missing for two weeks.

US-based Oyugi, was set to make his debut for Kenya Morans at the Afrobasket finals in Rwanda in August but it was not to be.

Okal can only imagine how it would have been with Oyugi in the Kenya Morans setup.

Morans are pooled in Group “D” of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers alongside Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

A weakened Morans were humiliated in the qualifiers, first round, first window held in Dakar, Senegal between February 25 and 27.

The Kenyans were beaten by DR Congo 66-56, Egypt 105-51 and Senegal 100-55.

Senegal, DR Congo and Egypt are tied on five points from two wins and a loss each, while Kenya occupies bottom spot with three points from three losses.

Kenya Morans' Ariel Okal (right) battles for the ball with Abdirahman of Somalia during their Fiba AfroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier at Nyayo Gymnasium in Nairobi on January 16, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

“Despite the results we recorded, our experience at the World Cup qualifiers was not bad at all. We have worked over the years to get to this level and it showed us where we are and what we need to work on.

“Actually, our biggest challenge was not preparing well for the tournament. We missed most of our best players because of various commitments, including Tylor Ongwae, who was instrumental in our success last year, I also arrived late from Oman. So everything was a bit chaotic and our chemistry was lacking. We will redeem ourselves in the next round,” he said.

The second round of qualifiers is scheduled for July in Kigali.

From where he sits, the 31-year-old Okal can look back with satisfaction at his international performance last year.

He was part of the Kenya team that qualified for the Fiba Afrobasket after a 28-year hiatus.

Okal also won his first title with his Oman-based team Al Bashaer. The club won the Oman League Sultan Cup in November.

“2021 was an exciting year for me and the teams I play for. But Kenya getting to the main Afrobasket tournament still takes the cake. On my part, I was re-living and honouring my father Elijah Koranga’s dream and legacy where he played in the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament with Harambee Stars.

“In many ways, I equate Afrobasket to that. And the special circumstances that Kenya qualified in, made it even more special for us, especially working with a female coach,” he said.

Kenya Defence Forces Sergent Major Elijah Koranga (left) welcomes his son Ariel Okal (centre) of Kenya Morans when the team arrived from AfroCan Basketball Championship in Mali on July 29, 2019 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kenya’s impressive run at the Afrobasket contest was through a collective effort featuring the likes of Tylor Ongwae, Preston Bungei, Bush Wamukota, Valentine Nyakinda and Eric Mutoro working under the tutelage of Australian coach Liz Mills.

Born and raised in Nakuru in a large family of five boys and five girls, Okal says that this was the sign that he was meant to play team sports.

Curiously, he did not want to follow his father’s footsteps and play football.

“There was this unspoken pressure where we were expected to fill in my father’s shoes when it came to sports and so everyone, including him, started taking us to the football pitch to get us into the game.

“But, I quickly noticed that the girls in our neighbourhood were not interested in football players. All their attention was on basketball players on the court that was next to the football pitch. And so, naturally, I moved to basketball,” Okal says a smile breaking on his face..

He added: “I started out a bit rusty but once I got a hang of it, I became the “it” boy. After playing for a year or two and convincing my parents that I was passionate about basketball, I was called up to join Nakuru Club where I grew my game as a club player in the Division One League.”

After three seasons with Nakuru Club from 2010 to 2012, the Asumbi Teachers Training College Alumnus was scouted by Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball.

He also got his first call up to Kenya Morans that year.

At KPA, Okal who also tried his hand in college netball and handball, won his first league title in 2014 together with the Most Valuable Player award.

“This was a very definitive moment in my career. It cemented my love for basketball and I still place it up there among some of the highlights of my life, and I have both Nakuru and KPA to thank for that,” said Okal.

Before joining his current club Ahli Sidab in Oman last year, the third born child in the Koranga family, played for KPA in the 2014/2015 season and the Uganda Falcons in 2015 as well.

He then left for Oman to join Ahli Sidab for the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons before returning to KPA in 2017.

In 2018, he had a short stint with PLS Hawks of Seychelles and later in that same year joined Dhofar in Oman for their 2018/19 season.

Kenya Morans' Ariel Okal (right) vies for the ball with Burundi's Biemena Ndikuri during their Fiba AfroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier at Nyayo Gymnasium in Nairobi on January 17, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Mid 2019, he returned to KPA again and left in 2020 to join Union Sportive Setif (USS) of Algeria. In 2021 he was signed to Al Bashaer where he bagged two titles, the league and the Oman Super Cup.

He is reluctant to state how much he earns only offering this: “My contract is good. I get my salary monthly. There are win allowances, and the contract has a free furnished apartment and transport.”

He explains the other rewards: “There is something different about winning when playing overseas. I wish every athlete could experience the joy and pride that comes with knowing you can still bring honour to your country outside its borders,” he said.

The “Doctor” as he is fondly called by his teammates because of how he operates on court, covering all bases, revealed his good luck ritual before playing a game.

“This might be strange but before every game I always sit on the left side of the court and locker room and make it a point to sleep at least an hour before the game.”

The right-handed Okal hails from a sports family with his basketball playing siblings, sisters Felmas Koranga (Troy University-USA and Kenya Lionesses), Carol Koranga, Claudia Koranga and Clara Koranga (Swish Women, Kenya) and brothers Emmanuel Ochieng (Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Morans) and Mike Koranga (Menengai High School) .

The Korangas are doing well in sports. Felmas currently holds the rebound record (24) in Troy University.

His sisters’ success in the US pushed Okal out of his comfort zone last July to start his own Women’s basketball team dubbed “Swish” based in his home town, Nakuru.

The team is expected to make its debut in the women’s Division One League on March 29.

“I needed a place where my sisters could play. Claudia approached me several times and shared the idea, but I wasn’t open to it because it requires a lot of commitment.

“But looking back at what Felmas has become, it’s pretty clear that Nakuru has talent but without a platform to showcase the talent. That is why Swish came to be,” said Okal.

Felmas Adhiambo Koranga (left) with her brother Ariel Okal posing with the best rebounder trophy she won during the Fiba Africa Zone Five Afrobasket qualifiers in Kampala, Uganda in 2019. Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

The name “Swish” comes from scoring a clean basket in the game.

The team initially started with 10 girls and has grown to include a 26-strong squad.

A year before starting the women’s basketball team, Okal had started another venture. He started an online basketball magazine dubbed “The Doctor’s Report” that features local basketball news and highlights outstanding players locally and internationally.

Kenya Morans' Ariel Okal (left) shields Tanzania's Haji Mbegu during their Fiba AfroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier at Nyayo Gymnasium in Nairobi on January 15, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“This is one of my ways of giving back to the sport that has given me a livelihood. It is a platform for all ballers, players and fans alike, and I hope that in the next few years it will have been fully embraced with more of our players getting visibility.

“This is also a platform for players to uplift each other and borrow inspiration from those that have mastered tricks of making the game work for them,” he said.

Okal names Kenya’s Peter Kiganya and Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James as his role models, borrowing inspiration from their contribution to the sport and the ways they give back to it.