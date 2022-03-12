Kenya Morans Ariel Okal in action during their Fiba AfroBasket

Kenya Morans' Ariel Okal in action during their Fiba AfroBasket 2021 pre-qualifier against Somalia at Nyayo Gymnasium in Nairobi on January 16, 2020.


| File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Basketball

Ariel Okal: For love of the basketball game

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Father Elijah Koranga played for Harambee Stars, sister Felmas features for USA’s Troy University and Kenya Lionesses while brother Ochieng is an Ulinzi and Kenya Morans player
  • Oman-based Kenya Morans giant forward reveals how, against his football playing father’s preference, he picked basketball and quickly learnt the trade to be good enough to feature for top local side, KPA, and earn professional stints abroad, how and why he started a women’s club and his effort to grow the game in the country and help players benefit from it

I almost failed to recognize him!

