Antetokounmpo sinks 47 points as Bucks hit Lakers

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum on November 17, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Photo credit: Stacy Revere | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Miami's Jimmy Butler returned from a three-game absence with a sprained right ankle to lead the short-handed Heat to a 113-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Butler delivered a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists with one blocked shot to help the Heat -- who were without Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry -- notch a third straight win.

Los Angeles, United States

