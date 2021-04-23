Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Sixers, Davis looks rusty in return

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Willie Cauley-Stein #33 of the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on April 22, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Photo credit: Ronald Martinez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Khris Middleton added 24 points, Bobby Portis had 23 and Brook Lopez 16 for the Bucks, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists for the Bucks, who improved to 36-22 on the season.
  • Milwaukee bolted out to a huge lead, making their first 10 shots of the game. They led by 17 points at the half, 77-60.
  • Luka Doncic scored a team-high 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, spoiling the return of Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles, United States

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.