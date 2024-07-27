Andrew Balding punches his 2,000th winner with Lady Flora

Andrew Balding's, Lady Flora (Joshua Brian 9-2), will remain in his charms forever. She obliged at Chepstow, marking his 2,000th Flat win in Britain. It completed an across-the-card treble for Kingsclere.

The filly's success secured this tasty milestone when carrying the black and gold cross silks synonymous with Andrew Balding's stable, from the days of Derby striker, Mill Reef, trained by Ian Balding before handing over to his son in 2003.