Alvarez stops Saunders to unify boxing's super middleweight titles

In this handout photo provided by Matchroom Boxing, Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (left) throughs a jab at British boxer Billy Joe Saunders during their super middleweight title fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on May 8, 2021. Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles. 
 

Photo credit: Ed Mulholland | Matchroom Boxing | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Alvarez won by technical knockout after Saunders' corner called a halt in front of 73,000-plus fans at AT&T Stadium, which was also the biggest to watch an American sports event since the coronavirus pandemic
  • Alvarez, who improved to 56-1-2 with 38 knockouts, was ahead on all three judges scorecards when Saunders decided not to come out of his corner
  • To his credit Saunders proved to be a tough opponent for the Mexican champ to catch in the early rounds

Arlington, US

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.