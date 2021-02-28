Alvarez crushes Yildirim to retain super middleweight crown

This handout photo released by Matchroom shows Saul Alvarez (centre) after winning his WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine super middleweight championship bout against Avni Yildirim at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Ed Mulholland | AFP

By  AFP

  • Although Yildirim hung on for the remainder of the round, the end was nigh. As Yildirim slumped on his stool, trainer Joel Diaz could be heard telling his fighter he would give him only one more round before throwing in the towel.
  • In the event, it never got that far as Yildirim failed to come out for the fourth to hand Alvarez victory by technical knockout.

Miami

