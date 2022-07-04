Alpanista settles the Grand Prix Saint cloud

Beautiful grey filly, Alpinista (Luke Morris 3-1), stayed on stoutly for a top-level win on her return at Saint-Cloud, thrusting herself into 2,400m territory.

The daughter of Frankel, returned after eight months off. Even her trainer, Sir Mark Prescott was pleasantly surprised, how she completely mowed down Baratti, Hurricane Lane, and Mare Australis. Europe's biggest middle-distance prize, the l'Arc de Triomphe, is her current aim.

Prior to that, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Ascot in two weeks, could be viable. Always depends on how recovery goes.

Luke Morris had a slight 'contretemps' with Bubble Gift shortly after gates opened – an incident that saw him incur a four-day ban – but after that, it was a pure luxury liner ride.

Baratti only lost by a short margin, with Bubble Gift a neck away in third. Mare Australis folded quickly. Ryan Moore reported to the stewards that sixth-placed, High Definition, tried to hang throughout. Not a good sign.

***

Frankie Dettori narrowly missed a clip of the German Derby when his So Moonstruck came out third best in a photo-finish.

Frankie lodged nicely pole positioned, hoping to bag a second win in this Classic, but was caught on the wire by Peter Schiergen's, Sammarco (Bauyrzhan Murzabayev 7-1). The pair were split by an unexpected Schwarzer Peter.

Sammarco provided Peter his sixth Derby, and a debut for Bauyrzhan Murzabayev. Assistant (Cieran Fallon 4-1), patched fourth, Hollie Doyle, endured a miserable passage on Wagnis. It appeared to almost fall after a really bad beginning.





Horses were not very amused as the start was delayed by 25 minutes. Apparently, remedial work had to be procured on the rail.

***

Hollie did not have to worry for long. She cleverly notched another landmark in her glittering career when Well Disposed nabbed the Mehl Mulhens Trophy for Markus Klug.

Having been up with the leaders early on, the daughter of Dubawi sped far from Mountaha (Frankie Dettori 2-1). Frankie, you will be pleased to hear, might be called upon again by John and Thady Gosden.