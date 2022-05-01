All set for today’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket

Microscopic attention is honing in on the Qipco 1,000 Guineas for Fillies only, on Sunday. Up the Rowley Mile for one mile, Tenebrism 11-4, Discoveries 5-1, Malavath 7-1, Zellie 8-1), Wild Beauty 10-1, and Cachet 14-1, are receiving all the rumblings.

Aiden O'Brien has won it several times and his Tenebrism (Ryan Moore) is aiming to extend this tally. With thirteen rivals on the hunt, it will not be a synch. Notably,

Zellie (Tom Marquand 8-1), could tilt the Classic in his court, especially as she is particularly long in stature.

***

Honeysuckle was no disappointment in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, where, before a massive crowd, she produced her sixteenth straight strike.