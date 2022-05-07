All set for Sunday’s Mothers' Day meeting at Ngong

Bullet, Pippa, and Pretty Pearl, are splitting differences already before the Air Force Cup even begins. They have enough refinement to construct a three-way dead-heat, unless Wesley perks up to the challenge. Wind Rose has not encouraged us for backing, as yet.

Similarly, the Duke of Manchester open handicap, can shape into a swinger with Dusha, Frankie, and a rejuvenated Firing Line. Having not been sighted since January, Firing Line may return to her former self, depending largely on what was bothering the proficient mare. The Bar has definitely run better over sprints, and is nicely adept to cope, if a saucy break is achieved.

The 2,800m Gooch Cup might bring Karowe to the wire, especially with a little assistance from Lesley Sercombe. Grace Kelly is next best.

SELECTIONS

12.35 pm Catalina, Go Pro

1.10 pm Chipping, Zamburak

1.45 pm Bullet, Pippa

2.20 pm Pitch, Shikanzen

2.55 pm Dusha, the Bar

3.30 pm Karowe, Grace Kelly

4.10 pm Wimborne, Rahal

12:35 Race 1 Happy Mother's Day Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 5) Milly's Queen A. Wambua 58.0 4

2 ( 3- 1- 3) Go Pro (SAF) J. Muhindi 55.0 H 3

3 ( 3- 4- 3) Catalina R. Wako 53.0 1

4 ( 6- 5- 2) Cindy P. Kiarie 51.0 5

5 ( 5- 3- 4) Moment Time P. Njogu (5.0) 51.0 2

FORM GUIDE: GO PRO (SAF) (5/4) CINDY (6/4) CATALINA (3/1)

MOMENT TIME (5/1) MILLY'S QUEEN (10/1)

1:10 Race 2 Thank Heavens for Mothers Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

13 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 2- 1) Chipping R. Wako 60.0 6

2 ( 3- 1- 2) Zamburak Le. Sercombe 60.0 3

3 ( 2- 1- 5) Glitter J. Muhindi 59.0 5

4 (w- 2- 4) Zodi West (ZIM) J. Mutevu 58.0 H 2

5 ( 2- 3- 2) Miss Zuri H. Muya 52.0 H 4

6 (w-w- 6) Chyulu Hills P. Kiarie 50.0 1

FORM GUIDE: CHIPPING (5/4) ZAMBURAK (6/4) GLITTER (2/1)

MISS ZURI (5/2) ZODI WEST (ZIM) (3/1) CHYULU HILLS (5/1)

1:45 Race 3 The Air Force Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 3) Bullet P. Kinuthia 63.0 5

2 ( 1- 3- 2) Pippa M. Fundi (5.0) 55.0 H 3

3 ( 3- 5- 6) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 55.0 4

4 ( 2- 6- 5) Wesley Le. Sercombe 52.0 H 1

5 ( 2- 3- 4) Wind Rose H. Muya 50.0 H 2(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: PRETTY PEARL (5/4) BULLET (6/4) WESLEY

(2/1) PIPPA (5/2) WIND ROSE (SAF) (5/1)

2:20 Race 4 Mother knows best Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated

19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped

5kg less than the top weight.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 4- 2) Kidnap M. Fundi (5.0) 57.0 H 5

2 ( 2- 1- 4) Pitch Le. Sercombe 56.0 6

3 ( 2- 7- 1) Shikanzen J. Mutevu 53.0 1

4 - Bellaque R. Wako 50.0 3

5 - Moher N. Karanja 50.0 4

6 - Spoude P. Kiarie 50.0 2

FORM GUIDE: KIDNAP (1/1) PITCH (5/4) SHIKANZEN (6/4)

SPOUDE (5/1) MOHER (8/1) BELLAQUE (8/1)

2:55 Race 5 The Duke of Manchester Cup

Distance 1200m. An open handicap race for three year olds and over.

1 ( 3- 4- 3) Firing Line Le. Sercombe 60.0 4

2 ( 4- 1- 4) Dusha (ZIM) R. Wako 52.0 2

3 ( 2- 5- 5) Frankie C. Kimani 51.0 1

4 ( 1- 3- 4) The Bar (SAF) P. Kiarie 50.0 3

FORM GUIDE: DUSHA (ZIM) (4/5) THE BAR (SAF) (1/1) FIRING

LINE (2/1) FRANKIE (5/2)

3:30 Race 6 The Gooch Cup

Distance 2800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 33 and below at closing.

1 ( 5- 5- 1) Grace Kelly D. Miri 57.0 1(SAF)

2 ( 4- 3- 4) Karowe Le. Sercombe 56.0 4

3 ( 2- 1- 3) Chadwick J. Muhindi 53.0 2

4 ( 3- 4- 4) Coralline R. Wako 51.0 3

FORM GUIDE: CHADWICK (2/1) GRACE KELLY (SAF) (5/2)

KAROWE (5/2) CORALLINE (3/1)

4:10 Race 7 A Mother's Love Maiden

Distance 1400m. A maiden race for two year olds only at starting.

To carry 58kg.Fillies 56.5kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 3- 2) Jack Sparrow P. Kinuthia 58.0 1

2 ( 2) Rahal M. Fundi (5.0) 58.0 3

3 ( 4) Ripon R. Kawinzi 58.0 2

4 ( 3) Wimborne Le. Sercombe 58.0 6

5 ( 4) Sienna D. Miri 56.5 4

6 - Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 54.5 5 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (1/1) WIMBORNE (5/4)