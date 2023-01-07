All set for inaugural horse racing meeting at Ngong

As we resume New Year racing, so too has Lesley Sercombe returned to her revered sport, after a prolonged sabbatical. Another familiar face is also back where he belongs - Jacob Lokorian - greener pastures are never so cushy.

There is precious little to separate Mary of Burgundy and Twyford in the Resolutions Handicap, hereby calling for an Exacta. Nothing else resonates as cautionary, except for Jordan River.

The Mzee Pwani Trophy might not be pointing towards Saint Moritz, even though his form suggests otherwise. Limbering up for our first Kenya Guineas

Classic, Saint Moritz has Century Fox to contend with - last sighted in July. General Lee is a Warrior, and never runs poorly. Deodoro is growing accustomed to the stalls.

He thrives on being in front. Maybe seven furlongs will be more suitable.

SELECTIONS

12.30 pm Empress of Fate, Cindy

1.05 pm Jack Sparrow, Bullet

1.40 pm Twyford, Mary of Butgundy

2.15 pm Bampton, Chipping

2.50 pm Chadwick, Rosie

3.25 pm Century Fox, General Lee

4.05 pm Eccelton, Caspar

12:30 Race 1 Happy New Year Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg. Mares and fillies 57kg. First-time starters allowed 2kg.

1. ( 6- 5- 4) Liphook J. Lokorian 58.5 H 2

2. ( 4- 5- 6) Bling K. Nganga 57.0 H 1

3. ( 2- 2- 3) Cindy P. Kiarie 57.0 H 4

4. ( 3- 4- 3) Empress of Fate J. Muhindi 57.0 H 5 (SAF)

5. ( 6- 4- 6) Moment Time P. Njogu (5.0) 57.0 3

6. ( 5) Taunton H. Muya 57.0 6

FORM GUIDE: CINDY (5/4) EMPRESS OF FATE (SAF) (6/4)

LIPHOOK (3/1) TAUNTON (5/1) BLING (7/1) MOMENT TIME (10/1)

1:05 Race 2 The Chilli Cup

Distance 1200m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1. (w- 2- 3) Pretty Pearl M. Fundi (5.0) 59.0

2. 2. ( 1- 3- 4) Salt Lake (SAF) P. Kiarie 57.0 3

3. ( 4- 3- 4) Bullet P. Njogu (5.0) 56.0 5

4. ( 4- 5- 5) Pitch C. Kimani 56.0 1

5. ( 1- 1- 1) Jack Sparrow J. Muhindi 53.0 6

6. ( 1- 3- 4) Ameerah H. Muya 52.0 H 4

FORM GUIDE: JACK SPARROW (6/4) PRETTY PEARL (7/4)

SALT LAKE (SAF) (2/1) BULLET (5/2) AMEERAH (3/1) PITCH (5/1)

1:40 Race 3 Resolutions Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 22 and below at closing.

Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1. ( 1- 5- 4) Jordan River P. Kiarie 58.0 1 (SAF)

2. ( 3- 1- 2) Mary of Le. Sercombe 56.0 5 Burgundy (SAF)

3. ( 4- 5- 6) Glitter J. Muhindi 55.0 4

4. (w- 3- 1) Twyford C. Kimani 55.0 2

5. ( 5- 5- 3) Wimborne D. Kiprotich 55.0 3

6. ( 2- 4- 5) Go Pro (SAF) P. Njogu (5.0) 51.0

6 FORM GUIDE: MARY OF BURGUNDY (SAF) (1/1) TWYFORD

(5/4) WIMBORNE (6/4) JORDAN RIVER (SAF) (7/4) GO PRO

(SAF) (3/1) GLITTER (5/1)

2:15 Race 4 Here's to a Fresh Start Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three-year-olds and overrated 16 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1. ( 1- 2- 4) Chipping H. Muya 57.0 H 1

2. ( 3- 1- 2) Bampton C. Kimani 54.0 4

3. ( 2- 4- 3) Coralline J. Muhindi 54.0 H 5

4. (w-w-w) Fancy Dan (SAF) J. Lokorian 54.0 3

5. ( 2- 1- 4) Russian P. Kiarie 54.0 2 Wonder (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: CORALLINE (2/1) RUSSIAN WONDER (SAF)

(3/1) CHIPPING (4/1) BAMPTON (5/1) FANCY DAN (SAF) (10/1)

2:50 Race 5 The Drap d'Or Trophy

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three-year-olds and over-rated 34 and below at closing.

1. ( 2- 3- 5) All Over Again C. Kimani 59.0 4 (SAF)

2. ( 2- 4- 2) Steel Drum D. Kiprotich 54.0 H 2

3. ( 4- 1- 3) Rosie R. Wako 52.0 1

4. ( 1- 2-w) Chadwick J. Muhindi 51.0 3

FORM GUIDE: ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (1/1) CHADWICK (5/4) STEEL DRUM (6/4) ROSIE (2/1)

3:25 Race 6 The Mzee wa Pwani Trophy

Distance 1400m. A terms race for three year olds and over. Four-year-olds & over to carry 58kgand three-year-olds 53.5kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 4- 1) Century Fox J. Lokorian 58.0 1

2 ( 1- 2- 2) Deodoro P. Kiarie 58.0 5

3 ( 2- 3- 2) Frankie D. Kiprotich 58.0 4

4 ( 2- 1- 1) General Lee J. Muhindi 58.0 2

5 ( 1- 2- 3) Pat-See C. Kimani 56.5 3

6 ( 1- 1- 1) Saint Moritz Le. Sercombe 53.5 6 (SAF)

FORM GUIDE: CENTURY FOX (1/3) GENERAL LEE (1/1) SAINT

MORITZ (SAF) (5/4) FRANKIE (5/1) PAT-SEE (7/1) DEODORO

(8/1)

4:05 Race 7 Mwaka Mpya Maiden

Distance 900m. A maiden race for two-year-olds only at starting.

To carry 57kg.Fillies 55.5kg.

1 - Caspar C. Kimani 57.0 5

2 - Eccleton J. Muhindi 57.0 3

3 - Marlow H. Muya 57.0 2

4 - Annalee P. Kiarie 55.5 4