All set for Coronation Futurity Stakes at Woodbine

British Royalty (Jerome Lermyte 3-1), Threefiftyseven (David Moran 4-1), and Tio Magico (Luis Contreras 2-1), are inseparable as candidates for the 1 1/8-mile Tapeta Coronation Futurity Stakes, at Woodbine. For 2-year-olds only, the Futurity is a cornerstone for the Queen's Plate, first OLG jewel Canadian Triple Crown.

Master Spy (Patrick Husbands 7-1), One Flint (Emma-Jayne Wilson 4-1), Giant Waters (Rafael Hernandez 3-1), Flex (Steve Callaghan 9-1), and, Stephen (Justin Stein 10-1), complete a knotty cast to decipher.

***

Melow anticipation beckons the Melbourne Cup 7.00 am, Tuesday morning, but it will still be as soppy and schmaltzy as always. Twenty runners face the flag at Flemington for its richest Handicap, a moment when a collective stand-still is willingly mandatory.

Steeped in lachrymose passion for the 160th edition, one recalls Phar Lap (Jimmy Pike 8-11), as possibly the most prestigious ever winner of this two-mile global attraction.

The Australian wonder horse beat Second wind in 1930, and, accumulated another 32 strikes in a phenomenal profession.

Can't imagine anything on his level at present. Average heights are fifteen hands. Phar Lap was seventeen! King of Leogrance (Damian Lane), Master of Reality (Ben Melham), Prince of Arran (Jamie Kah), Tiger Moth (Kerrin McEvoy), Surprise Baby (Craig Williams), Vow and Declare (Jamie Mott), Anthony Van Dyke (Hugh Bowman), Sir Dragonet (Glen Boss), Russian Camelot (Damien Oliver), are all in with a shout, but anything goes in these furiously incompatible times. Odds are usually quite tempting, starting at around 10-1 bar.

***

On a gloomier note, seven horses purchased at the Tattersalls Horses in Training sale this week, met with a fatal tragedy, when their lorry bound for Spain caught fire en route to Normandy. The truck carrying ten horses total, ignited after a tyre burst.

The driver, was hospitalized with severe burns, just before trying desperately to tried to fan the massive flames with an emergency extinguisher. Sadly, due to strong winds, he could not be more useful. Three lucky survivors were Haajoos, Alpin King, and, Mexico City.

They were immediately transported to an Equine Centre for trauma treatment. Among the seven decedents were Wise Counsel, Daayeb, Hawaamesh, and, Just Awesome. The magnitude of this catastrophe is beyond words. Devastation at its peak.

***

It is not often that a jumper can be awarded bookie odds of 1-14, but that is what Envoi Allen (Jackie Kennedy), earned as he took the Ballymore Hurdle over 2.3 miles, for Gordon Elliot.

The unbeaten Envoi Allen, 6, never flinched. He whitewashed opponents with a faultless display of chasing. Fairyhouse is the next stop in December.