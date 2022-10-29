All racing heads turning to Melbourne on Tuesday

The 162nd Lexus $8 million Melbourne Cup, 3,200m, second favourite, Loft, has been heartbreakingly deleted from Tuesday’s pageant at Flemington.

Veterinarians were concerned for Loft as he trotted strangely at work, possibly with tendon troubles. James McDonald was due to ride Loft, so, he is also devastated.

Trained by German Marcel Weiss, it comes a day after vets also ruled Caulfield Cupper, Durston out. There was a grey area in Durston's left hind-leg, and, in Australia, nothing is left to chance. Their inspections are as thorough as it can be.

Durston was to be ridden by Damien Oliver, and considered a real danger to Deauville Legend.

Dropping away like insects, you might ask? Crystal Pegasus in another probable casualty. A final field of 24 can be accepted. Realm Of Flowers is currently the last horse.

Three horses are ballot exempt with guaranteed spots - Lunar Flare (Michael Dee), Point Nepean (Wayne Lordan), and Deauville Legend (Kerin McEvoy).

Other leading contenders are, Gold Trip, Without A Fight, Duais (Hugh Bowman, of Winx fame), Wow and Declare (Blake Shinn, 2019 winner), Hoo Ya Ma (Craig Williams, and Daquiensweet Junior (Daniel Moore). Of course, it is a lottery.

Always has been. Open to three-year-olds, or older, it is staged on a left-handed track on turf, as the most valuable handicap anywhere. Part of the Spring Carnival, it debuted in 1861.