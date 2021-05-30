All goes according to plan for Explosive Jack in Adelaide Derby

Explosive Jack (John Allen 2-1), made rivals look like putty when completing the Adelaide Derby for a foursome of Australian Classics.

Conditioned by the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace Stable, their outstanding Jakkalberry colt still managed to peak after quite a hard season. He was posted three wide shadowing Solar Apex midfield.

Although the pace was slower than usual, Explosive Jack was able to contain himself until he joined forces with Liqueuro. It was seriously just a collusion between a mini-minor and a Ferrari.

From a spectator's point-of-view, they endured no tension watching their loyal subject galloping freely towards a truly auspicious line. Let's Karaka Deel (Ben Allen 4-1), tried to impress at the end, chasing Jack relentlessly, but to no avail. They are neighbour’s of course, so it did not matter. For sure Karaka Deel is to be respected in another encounter.

Nobel Heights (Will Price 33-1), Shebringzit (Karl Zechner 18-1), Royal Mile (Jacob Opperman15-1), Deepstrike (Damien Lane 9-1), and, Personal (Damien Oliver 7-1), were all in the money behind. Damien Oliver can be remembered for winning the Melbourne Cup on Doriemus, Media Puzzle, and, Fiorente, quite apart from every other feature race down under.