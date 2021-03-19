Akinyi, Ajowi still in dreamland after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Kenyan boxers Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) and Elly Ajowi (heavyweight) are over the moon after they were informed they will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s every sportsperson's dream to participate in the world's most prestigious sporting extravaganza, the Olympic Games.

The messenger bearing the good news was deputy coach David Munuhe but it took time before the boxers could believe.

They couldn‘t believe that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force had handed them an opportunity courtesy of the continental quota system.

This is after the IOC’s Boxing Task Force cancelled the final World Qualifier that was scheduled to be held in Paris in June, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

The two boxers won bronze medals at the Africa qualifiers that were held in Dakar, Senegal in February last year.

Akinyi, 27 was at her mother's house in Lucky Summer, Kasarani in Nairobi when Munuhe delivered the good news while Ajowi, 38, was in his house in Ruaraka.

“You see, coach Dave likes joking…I just couldn’t trust what he was saying. But the firmness in his voice left me bewildered,” said Akinyi. “I thought I was dreaming but my mother told me to believe him.”

Akinyi, the 2016 and 2017 Africa bronze medallist, who embraced boxing in 2010, said her hard work in training has paid dividends. “It’s a dream come true. I never lost hope even after settling for bronze in Dakar. I thank God for this,” said Akinyi, who was brought up in the sprawling Ngomongo and Lucky Summer Estates in Nairobi.

“I was just relaxing in my house after we were given a break to prepare to travel when Munuhe called. I dismissed him at first before I reached out to training base in Lavington,” said Ajowi, the two-time Africa bronze medallist.

Ajowi, who is undefeated locally since 2010, hopes to hang his gloves after the Tokyo Games. “I think that will be the right time but before then, I can only pray for good health,” said Ajowi, who hopes to reach the medal bracket.

Team Kenya's Chef de mission for the Summer Games, Waithaka Kioni, disclosed on Friday that the Boxing Task Force has handed Kenya two slots.

Kioni said the two Kenyans were picked based on their world ranking after the last world qualifying tournament for the Olympics that was due for June in Paris was cancelled due to Coronavirus.

Kenya will now be represented by four boxers at the Tokyo Olympics, the highest number since the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Kenya had five boxers.

The other two who qualified during the Africa qualifier were Nick "Commander" Okoth (Welterweight) and Christine Ongare (flyweight).

National boxing team, Hit Squad coach Benjamin Musa welcomed the news saying that Akinyi and Ajowi could have qualified from the Dakar event but the IOC Task Force had reduced the Africa quota.

"We are happy since we can now start working on specifics areas for the four boxers. We would have loved to qualify at least two more boxers but Covid-19 happened," said Musa.

Musa explained that the Africa Zone III Championships set for March 21-26 in Kinshasa will be a good exposure for the Hit Squad that leaves the country on Saturday for the event.