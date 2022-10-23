Aiden O’Brien records 11th winner of Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster

Aiden O'Brien is now officially the most successful trainer in Vertem Futurity history, with a masterstroke that turned an intended non-runner into a boiling hot favourite for next year's Derby, and a big wig for the 2,000 Guineas.

Having impeccable blue bloods from Coolmore in every category, there is always going to be an evening more stunning newcomer. Auguste Rodin (Ryan Moore 9-4), was a late decisioner for the stable, depending on softness.

Ryan Moore steered Auguste Rodin to the stands-side rail immediately leaving his stall, tracking Wayne Lordan on stablemate Salt Lake City. The field split into two groups wide apart, reminiscent of the Lincoln.

Ryan judged things perfectly, heading the pack early. Overall leader, Holloway Boy, seemed to be hanging towards the end, but Auguste Rodin was absolutely 'creme de la creme.'

***

The Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley, went to Godolphin's, Anamoe, (James McDonald 7-5), setting up a date at Royal Ascot. Anamoe took his Group 1 tally to seven, giving him an outright hold on the most number of top-flighters, achieved by a Godolphin blue participant.

There was an inevitability, therefore, that trainer James Cummings would want to wax lyrical, revealing his belief that Australia's middle-distance champion could ultimately prove comparable to plenty of Europe's echelon - Mill Reef, Njinsky, and Dancing Brave, for example.

Anamoe's most prolific success came a year after being beaten a short-head by State Of Rest. This time he hit the front before repelling I'm Thunderstruck, and British import, El Bodegon, whose chance was compromised by a slow start. It was a lovely race to watch.