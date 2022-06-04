Aidan O'Brien wins record 41st British classic as Tuesday wins Oaks

Just when you thought it could never happen, Champion Irish trainer, Aidan O'Brien, endorsed his expertise in preparing fillies for big races.

Strangely named Tuesday (Ryan Moore 13-2), assisted him with a record-breaking 41st British Classic, when short-heading Emily Upjohn (Frankie Dettori 6-4), in a sizzling Cazoo Oaks. Aidan squashed the159-year-old record held by 19th century trainer John Scott, whose 40 Classics included eight Oaks and 16 St Leger pops.

Already a holder of Irish Classics, he has now won ten Oaks alongside an unmatched eight Derby's. IT certainly doesn't end there. The list is eternally long.

Much more favoured Emily Upjohn, was a power-house towards the finish, so, we can astutely suggest she might have tilted the barrel, had her start not been so awkwardly slow.

As usual, Aidan quickly deflected personal praise, heaping it all on Tuesday - a sister to Guineas and Oaks striker, Minding - not to mention Galileo, Australia and St Nicholas Abbey.

The future looks bright as long as Tuesday remains sound. A factor which has to be considered with any thoroughbred.

Ryan rode a centimeter-perfect race, just lolloping along until it was show-time, quite earlier than expected, exactly aware of her potential.

God willing, Tuesday has a date in the Pretty Polly Stakes and Irish Oaks, before an autumn campaign. The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe is an obvious seasonal conclusion. Are we talking about another Enable?

Face facts, Emily Upjohn will have a serious attempt in Longchamp's spectacular. It just requires some more ironing out of stalls wrinkles. She actually slipped rather than defaulted.

Nashwa (Hollie Doyle 4-1), was a little too keen, controlling operations to peak before being involved. She still managed third, slightly In front of Concert Hall (Seamie Heffernan 15-1).

Eleven runners each had a mention, all pulling hard, but 2,400m, was too much.

***