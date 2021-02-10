AIBA President’s huge plans for Kenyan boxing

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year suspended the International Boxing Association (AIBA) over issues surrounding its finances and governance.

Umar Kremlev, head of the Russian Boxing Federation since 2017 and chairman of AIBA’s market commission, was elected president of AIBA at a virtual congress on December 12, 2020, replacing beleaguered Ezbek’s Gafur Rahimov, who had resigned on March 29, 2019.

Kremlev said he hopes to reinstate the body before the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The Russian received 86 votes to defeat Boris van der Vorst of The Netherlands (45 votes) and Interim AIBA President Mohamed Moustahsane (19 votes).

Kremlev took over at a time the IOC had appointed a Task Force to oversee boxing qualifiers for Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kremlev pledged to wipe AIBA's debt, thought to be around $20 million (Sh2.5 billion) within the first six months in office. His administration intends to raise $50 million (Sh5.5 billion) within two years, all of which will be used to rebuild AIBA.

During his three-day visit to Kenya recently, Kremlev spoke to our writer AYUMBA AYODI detailing his dream to rebuild the game and bring out the best in smaller countries like Kenya.

Q: This is the first tour of an AIBA President in Africa. Why did you pick Kenya as your first stop and what excited you about Kenya?

A: First of all, let me thank Kenyan boxers for staying strong during his Covid-19 pandemic period. The country isn’t closed and it’s possible to travel around to hold negotiations and meetings.

Kenya’s boxing history is rich, profound and impressive. Kenya has not only has produced one Africa’s two Olympic champions, but a world champion too.

That means a lot to a country like Kenya.

I have keenly been following the development of boxing in Kenya. I am privy to what the new administration led by Anthony “Jamal” Otieno has been doing to revive boxing. I have already seen the results at the grassroots.

That is why I want the first boxing academy in Africa built in Kenya before moving focus to other Africa countries and continents.

Q: What informed your decision to build an academy besides a modern boxing gym in Kenya besides having the first AIBA Africa tournament launched in Kenya?

A: Beside the history, the only other thing that influenced my decision to pick Kenya is my boxing family and my plan is to develop the game in countries that have big potential but have never had that opportunity.

I have made steps and now have to realise them. I have come here to discuss the nitty-gritty of the two projects and what should be done.

I will be happy to provide my utmost support and keep my promise.

Q: How much has been put aside for the two ventures when are we likely to have a gym running with the tournament being held?

A: It’s not about how much will be spent but the two projects coming up. The results will be seen in the next six months since AIBA will fund the two projects.

The construction of the academy will go on with or with Covid-19 pandemic interference but it my hope that the disease will end.

I want to thank the Kenyan government for providing the land where the academy will be constructed.

Q: What was your impression after training with the national boxing team, the “hit squad”?

A: I saw it personally, and I was very pleased with the physical conditions of the Kenyan athletes, despite the situation with the lack of competition.

I feel in each of the guys a great potential, a great desire to develop, to show results

I am here just to bolster their efforts. More so, I needed to understand what was happening in global boxing; each country, each national team.

We shall continue with this practice of communication by talking directly with the national federations, athletes and coaches.

Q: Why has Africa taken long to develop the game and what are your short and long term plans for the continent and the World…does in bother you that Africa has only two Olympic gold medallists?

A: Being the first AIBA President to visit Africa tells it all. It was the mistake of the previous governors of world boxing but let us not talk about the past but the future and how to redeem the situation.

That is why I chose to have an AIBA African Virtual Forum in Kenya so as to hear first hand on their struggles and what should be done to assist.

Our main priority now is to develop boxing and our task is to contribute to the fact that boxing becomes one of the most popular sports in every country in Africa and the world.

We are going to enhance the number of tournaments in Africa and provide a financial rewarding system. We want winners to be awarded for their efforts. We shall develop the game across the continents. We will get rid of divisions among the boxing family.

We want to have a Grand Prix in Africa and other continents. Our principal is to grant boxers the opportunity to participate in large scale tournaments. Large scale ensures quality boxers come through.

This will motivate youngsters to take up the game while watching their champions instead of engaging in destructive social activities. We shall also enhance the number of weight categories rather than reduce.

Q: What is your impression from African Virtual Forum?

A: It was important to receive feedback from all the AIBA members and get their proposals for reforms. Only together, being united, can we achieve the tasks set.

Participants showed the readiness to carry out the required reforms as the governing body bids to be reinstated. Besides reforms, we discussed competition calendar, a development plan for National Federations and anti-doping.

A: Integrity has been the biggest issue at AIBA and that is why the International Olympic Committee suspended AIBA in 2019 over issues surrounding its finances and governance. How do you intend to handle the situation especially the poor officiating where Africa has always bore the brunt of the rogue officials?

A: I have major plans for AIBA.

The first one is to have AIBA reinstated at the Olympic family before 2024 Paris Olympics but also help regain confidence in the national federations, sponsors and spectators through good governance because these are the institutions where boxing develops from.

Our fight today is against financial debt, incompetence, corruption, doping, poor training, and poor safety. We must strengthen our governance structures, and ensure our checks and balances work.

I fully agree with the recommendations and reforms that the Task Force that was appointed by IOC has put in place.

These recommendations should have been implemented ages ago. The nightmare that happened to AIBA was really deep and my task is to assure that no one will ever destroy AIBA again and that the global body becomes stronger and an example to other international sports organisations.

Q: There is a feeling that men's boxing is being ruined by reduction of categories at the expense of creating equality with women boxing. Do you support the move by the IOC task force on this issue and what is your opinion?

A: We support gender equality and we are aspiring to reach it but it’s not about diminishing the number in weight categories but enhancing them within the framework of AIBA.

We shall discuss with the national federations and the board of directors before presenting the findings to the IOC Task Force and it will be up to them. If they agree to reinstate us, we shall aspire for the enhancement of the number of weight categories at the Olympics. We want to increase the categories to 13 from the current eight.

If we diminish the weight categories as the IOC has done, then the small and poor countries will not have the opportunities to be represented at various tournaments. It means that only big countries will be able to compete at major tournaments.

Q: Do you support the idea of boxers who have turned professional returning to seek tickets for Olympics Games and more so male boxers discarding head gears?

A: There is nothing wrong with boxers returning from paying ranks for the Olympics. We are a unique boxing family and we shouldn’t be divided. At amateur level is where boxers gain their skills while professional level where they make their careers.

All these professional organisations don’t exist in order to betray our boxers, but, on the contrary, to work and assist them in their interests. Ours is to support them and make it happen.

My attitude towards the removal of the headgear is positive because boxing needs to gain its spectacularity.

The headgears created obstacles for remarkable shows in male boxing. But the final decision is on the national federations because these issues are being discussed by representatives from federations.

Q: How did you take it when you were elected as AIBA head at the age of 38, making you one of the youngest persons to head a global sports body?

A: My victory was unique and for the younger leaders in all the sport. I want to thank Jamal for hosting us as his counterpart Moses Muhanii for joining us in Nairobi. They are not above 40 yet they are focused on their leadership.

Q: What do you fancy in terms of style; male of female boxing?

A: I appreciate and respect female boxing but as far as I know male boxing is more tough while female is tender. It can’t be compared.

When you want to see the toughness, you will watch male boxing but when you want to see tenderness, love and happiness you are welcome to the female ring.

The world is eagerly waiting for the showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua…what is your prediction?

It will be an edge-seater and tough. Both are interesting boxers enjoying different styles of boxing but it will depend on their level of preparations.

In any case, I will be rooting for the most passionate boxers like my role models Mohammed Ali and Roy Jones but I can see Joshua carrying the day, having been an Olympic champion.

Q: What would you like to tell the world of boxing?

A: I want to thank the world’s boxing fraternity for their trust in electing me. I want to tell them that they shouldn’t be afraid because together, we shall overcome all the obstacles. Boxing is the flagship of sports.

Q: Who is Umar Kremlev?