Aiba president promises Kenya modern boxing facility

The International Boxing Association (Aiba) president, Umar Kremlev, landed Sunday with goodies not only for Kenya but Africa as a whole.

For starters, Kremlev, who is the first AIBA president to visit Africa, will help Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) put up a boxing arena that will be furnished with a modern boxing gymnasium at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

At the same time the Aiba president disclosed that Kenya will be the venue for the first Africa international tournament that will be used to unite African boxers.

“We shall have an elaborate financial system that shall look into the implementation of these programs to ensure boxing becomes the leading sport in Kenya,” said Kremlev while addressing the media at Kempinski Hotel, Nairobi.

“We shall not only provide equipment but also some of our best coaches to assist BFK to search and mould talent at an early age besides developing its coaching systems,” explained Kremlev, who was accompanied by African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) president, Mohamed Moustahsane.

Kremlev was speaking after holding a consultative meeting with BFK president Anthony “Jamal” Otieno, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) first vice president, Shadrack Maluki.

Kremlev, who thanked Kenyan boxing leadership for putting in place structures that will help the game develop, noted that Kenya has a rich boxing history with the country producing one of the only two African boxers to have won Olympic gold medals, Robert Wangila.

“Kenya too has some world champions in boxing but I have come here to help develop the game to the next level in Kenya and Africa,” said Kremlev. “It was God’s will and humbling experience that I be the first Aiba president to visit Africa and especially Kenya.”

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

Moustahsane said they will help Aiba president implement his ambitious programs and improve the sport in the coming few months. “Kenya is famous for sports and we shall make sure boxing regains its lost sparkle in Kenya. Aiba will once again become a great federation,” said Moustahsane.

Okudo commended Kremlev and BFK leadership for the initiative that will explore ways of developing boxing in Kenya and the continent in such a way that the game can be a way of life for those participating in that ecosystem.

“In our conversation, we discussed the possibility for a joint venture by BFK, Aiba and the government to establish a modern gymnasium in the country that will provide technical expertise in terms of coaching, refereeing and talent search,” said Okudo.

AIBA president will Sunday preside over Aiba African Virtual Forum.