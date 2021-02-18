Afrobasket qualifiers: Kenya Morans tackle Senegal

  Kenya's hunt for a first appearance in African finals since 1993 enters the business end in Yaounde
  The top three teams will qualify for the African finals later this year. Kenya last featured in continental showpiece in 1993.

Kenya Morans’ Australian coach Elizabeth Mills has plotted the downfall of favourites Senegal in their opening Group “B” match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Des Sports Complex here in Yaounde on Friday.

