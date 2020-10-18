Addeyyb sets Qipco Champion Stakes alight at Ascot

Hollie Doyle and Tom Marquand had a remarkable afternoon, pulling of a hat-trick during Britain's richest race day at Ascot.

Addeybb (Tom Marquand 8-1), was given his preferred softer ground at ten furlongs, which he made best use of in the Qipco Champion Stakes. Serpentine went blasting to the front as usual, with Mishriff and Magical in close contention.

Lord North then took over with Mishriff and Skaletti, leaving Magical a little flat. Addeybb, 6, not bothered, came through like a steam-engine leaving Skaletti in second place, Magical third.

Conditioned by William and Maureen Haggas. Addeyyb, was quite tetchy and grumpy being saddled, but that is his character. He gets a bit professional in attitude and wants to boogie on quickly. Otherwise, he is a cool guy in every respect. Might go to Australia or Saudi Arabia from here.

Hollie Doyle is the first female jockey to win a graded race at this meeting. She won the Qipco Long Distance Cup on Trueshan, then followed it up riding Glen Shiel in the Qipco British Champion's Sprint.

Oxted, Brando, and, Dream of Dreams, need to go back to the drawing board after that. Glen Shiel and Trueshan are to be Hollie's immediate legacy. What a thrill.

***

Live Oak Plantation's, Souper Sensational (Patrick Husbands 3-5), maintained her perfectly stunning score at Woodbine, Toronto, while giving Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse a record ninth Glorious Song Stakes title.

Living up to her name, Souper Sensational took the lead with Heidi (Daisuke Fukumoto), Rocket Reload (Justin Stein), trying to intervene. No point for them, as Souper covered the seven furlongs in 1:21:8/10, by 4 good lengths, from Right to Freedom and Charlie's Penny.

That is how fast things can turn. Heidi and rocket Reload just disappeared. The 2-year-old daughter of Curlin was bred in Kentucky, but Souper is much more mature than that age suggests. An old soul in a young body, we can say.

***

Oklahoma Classics Night at Remington Park, was quite a turn-around for Don't Tell Nobody (Sophie Doyle 39-1 - no relation to Hollie), surging into the Oklahoma Classics Cup, letting Fast Beakin Cash, Deal Driven, and, Rowdy Yates, wondering what happened. Don't Tell Nobody was a modest maiden, but he has had a smashing career so far. Definitely on the up-grade.

Continuing in Oklahoma, two-time Horse of the Year, Welder (David Cabrera 2-5), tagged the Classics Sprint, third year in a row. Six furlongs took only 1:09:7/10 for this beautiful speedy gray gelding, 7, well-aligned for the same title again. Mesa Moon and No Laka were quite nearby, but not in the same vein as Welder.