Adayar becomes the first horse since Galileo to bag racing’s golden double

 Adam Kirby on Adayar on his way to winning the Derby on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, southern England on June 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Adayar (William Buick 9-4), trained by Charlie Appleby, raced keenly behind Broome (Wayne Lordan 14-1), in the 1.3-mile King George VI & Queen Elizabeth 11 Qipco Stakes, at Royal Ascot.

