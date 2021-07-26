Adayar becomes the first horse since Galileo to bag racing’s golden double

Adayar (William Buick 9-4), trained by Charlie Appleby, raced keenly behind Broome (Wayne Lordan 14-1), in the 1.3-mile King George VI & Queen Elizabeth 11 Qipco Stakes, at Royal Ascot.

It was a really spiffy race to watch, with all contenders closely bunched up. Mishriff (David Egan 13-2), chose to stay at the back until a vantage point in which he began chasing leaders in his usual dapper fashion.

At least this time round, Mishriff did not give David a tough ride. Broome ran ebulliently, until weakening, allowing Adayar a free passage to stardom. Mishriff passed Love (Ryan Moore 13-8), possibly too closely, but Love was already spent, even hanging left.

She ran gallantly, but was never going to pluck up enough oomph to chase Adayar. Lone Eagle (Lanfranco Dettori 7-2), continued at one pace approximately nine lengths behind the winner. Still not a bad showing.

Adayar clocked 2:26:5/10, provoking a meaningful display for all connections and pundits, by emulating Galileo's Derby/King George VI double, twenty good years ago.

***

Tommy G (Gianluca Sanna 13-2)), won a marvelous Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood, way back when, then decided it was again fitting to reappear in the 1.1-mile Musselburgh.

As a general rule, Tommy G was known as a sprinter, until his vintage age of 8, offered some fresh stamina to tackle this longer distance.

Apprentice Gianluca, based with Bryan Smart and having his first outing at the Scottish track, kept him prominent all the way.