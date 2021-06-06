Adam Kirby has sweet revenge over Frankie Dettori at Epsom

It is true that pictures paint a thousand words. Alan Kirby was unceremoniously removed from John Leeper in favour of Frankie Dettori, in Saturday's Cazoo Derby, and invited to ride Adayar instead.

As fate would have it, John Leeper is still running while Adayar squeezed his way through a wall of horses on the rails, to jolly his way to racing's most coveted wire on Epsom's treacherous hill.

Trainer Charlie Appleby (second left) and jockey Adam Kirby (second right) pose with the trophy on winning the Epsom Derby on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, southern England on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

The Cazoo Derby could not have been won by a more popular jockey, trainer, and bunch of stable lads, dancing their merry selves to euphoria. Charlie Appleby also produced third placed Hurricane Lane (Wiliam Buick 6-1), ahead of Mac Swiney (Kevin Manning 6-1), Third Realm (Andrea Atzeni 25-1), One Ruler (James Doyle 17-2), and, Bolshoi Ballet (Ryan Moore 11/8.

For those punters relying on Bolshoi Ballet, they will be saddened to hear he was struck badly on his right-hand leg at the beginning. It altered mood and motivation, but definitely don't give up on him for future features. Southern Nights and Youth Spirit ran quite well before weakening under pressure. Adayar's time of 2:36:8/20 was fast considering the downpour.

Adam Kirby on Adayar on his way to winning the Derby on the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, southern England on June 5, 2021. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

Galileo, being Adayar's sire, has now given life to probably the most impressive striker since Golden Horn in 2015. Photographers were in seventh heaven snapping the face of David Egan on Mojo Star 50-1. He had a mile-wide smile being placed second on the unexpected, and, seeing friend Adam winning with such flair.

Godolphin's elitist trainer, Charlie Appleby, had wanted to use Adam all along, regarding him as a faithful servant. This time Kirby's pleasure meant pain for dual champion jockey Oisin Murphy, left to watch as Adayar gave Sheikh Mohammed's camp a double Derby success within the space of three years. The atmosphere was fizzing.

Forget about the ladies, it was gents who stole fashion glory in their bowler hats, Saville Row suits, butterfly collars, and extra fancy cummerbund. This image was entrancing, as any Derby should be decorative.