A Guineas double for Julie and Mary is feasible at Ngong

Julie McCann's, Arlington, polished the Kenya Guineas for Mary Binks. Can Ten-Eighty copy-paste this idea in the Fillies equivalent on Sunday?

Not much of a pulsating field without Honeybelle Orange, who ripped away with the prize, in 2023.

Leap of Faith and Joanna, must be immersed in permutations, but Ten-Eighty might source her way through.

More absorbing is the 2-mile Kenya Gold Cup George Drew Challenge Series, where General Lee and Assured, have to grapple with their lungs lasting out. Being the same tender age of 6, means they will be tested, especially if Cranleigh decides to join hands.

SELECTIONS

12.55 pm High Legislation, Beeston

1.30 pm Carlisle, Welcome Breeze

2.05 pm Allendale, Eccleton

2.40 pm Dalkeith, Caspar

3.15 pm Ten Thirty, Leap of Faith

3.55 pm General Lee, Assured

4.30 pm Sticky Ricket, Star Dream





12:55 Race 1 The Gang Warily Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 29 and below at closing.

1 ( 2- 2- 1) High Legislation P. Kinuthia 63. 2

(SAF)

2 ( 1- 1- 4) Beeston Le. Sercombe 60. T 5

3 ( 3- 2- 5) Pretty Pearl J. Muhindi 57. H 4

4 ( 3- 4- 4) The Gambler P. Kiarie 55. 3

5 ( 3- 3- 4) Wimborne C. Kimani 55. 6

6 ( 3- 5- 7) Cindy H. Muya 52. H 7

7 ( 2- 1- 4) Twyford R. Wako 52. 1

FORM GUIDE: HIGH LEGISLATION (SAF) (1/2) BEESTON (1/1)

WIMBORNE (2/1) THE GAMBLER (5/2) CINDY (3/1) TWYFORD (4/1)





1:30 Race 2 The Heartline Handicap

Distance 2060m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 1- 2- 3) Carlisle J. Muhindi 60. 4

2 ( 6- 3- 6) Ameerah K. Ngugi 59. H 1

3 ( 6- 1- 2) Welcome P. Kiarie 58. H 2

Breeze (SAF)

4 ( 3- 4- 1) Deon H. Muya 53. 3

FORM GUIDE: CARLISLE (1/1) WELCOME BREEZE (SAF) (2/1) DEON

(5/2) AMEERAH (3/1)





2:05 Race 3 The Isabella Maiden

Distance 1800m. A maiden race for three-year-olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 (w- 3- 2) Allendale H. Muya 58. 2

2 ( 4- 4- 3) Eccleton Le. Sercombe 58. 3

3 ( 6- 4-w) Mau Ranges P. Kinuthia 58. 1

4 ( 4- 2- 6) Tronador (SAF) P. Kiarie 58. 5

5 ( 3) Cooling Time J. Muhindi 57. 4

FORM GUIDE: ALLENDALE (1/1) TRONADOR (SAF) (2/1) ECCLETON

(5/2) MAU RANGES (5/1) COOLING TIME (10/1)





2:40 Race 4 The Be Tidy Handicap

Distance 1400m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 15 and below at closing. Unrated maidens to be handicapped 2kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 2- 3- 7) Marlow Le. Sercombe 57. 5

2 ( 6- 5- 3) Caspar J. Muhindi 56. 4

3 ( 2- 1- 5) Dalkeith H. Muya 56. 2

4 ( 2- 2- 4) Venetian Link C. Kimani 56. 3

(SAF)

5 ( 5- 4- 2) Star In Winter P. Kiarie 55. 1

(SAF)

FORM GUIDE: DALKEITH (1/2) CASPAR (1/1) STAR IN WINTER (SAF)

(2/1) MARLOW (5/2) VENETIAN LINK (SAF) (3/1)

3:15 Race 5 The Fillies Guineas

Distance 1600m. A terms race for three year old fillies only. To carry

57kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES. There will be a parade before this race.

1 ( 1- 3- 5) Joanna Le. Sercombe 57. 4

2 ( 4- 1- 3) Leap of Faith J. Muhindi 57. 3

(SAF)

3 ( 3- 3- 8) Maria H. Muya 57. 2

4 ( 2- 2- 1) Ten Eighty P. Kiarie 57. 1

5 ( 3- 1- 2) Whispers C. Kimani 57. 5

FORM GUIDE: JOANNA (1/1) LEAP OF FAITH (SAF) (5/4) MARIA

(6/4) TEN EIGHTY (2/1) WHISPERS (3/1)





3:55 Race 6 The Kenya Gold Cup - George Drew Challenge Series

Distance 3200m. A terms race for four year olds and over. Four year olds to carry 57kg and five year olds & over 58kg. Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO RIDING ALLOWANCES

1 ( 1- 1- 1) Assured (SAF) P. Kiarie 58. H 3

2 ( 5- 3- 2) Deodoro C. Kimani 58. 5

3 ( 1- 4- 3) General Lee J. Muhindi 58. 4

4 ( 7- 5- 6) Westwind Le. Sercombe 58. 1

5 ( 1- 6- 4) Cranleigh H. Muya 57. 2

FORM GUIDE: GENERAL LEE (1/1) ASSURED (SAF) (5/4) DEODORO

(6/4) CRANLEIGH (2/1) WESTWIND (3/1)





4:30 Race 7 The Military Song Condition

Distance 1000m. A condition race for two year olds only. To carry

55.5kg.Fillies 54kg. Winners penalised 3.5kg for each win.First time starters allowed 2kg.

1 ( 4- 1) Sticky Ricket P. Kiarie 57. 6

2 ( 3) Star Dream H. Muya 55. 5

3 ( 3) Thika C. Kimani 54. 4

4 - Treasure Cove J. Muhindi 53. 2

5 - Four Thirty R. Wako 52. 1

6 - Mystic Symphony Le. Sercombe 52. 3

FORM GUIDE: STICKY RICKET (1/1) STAR DREAM (2/1) MYSTIC

SYMPHONY (5/2) TREASURE COVE (5/1) FOUR THIRTY (6/1)