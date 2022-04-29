19 entries for Saturday’s Qipco Guineas at Newmarket

There are so far nineteen entries for Saturday's Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Unbeaten Checkandchallenge (Daniel Tudhope 33-1), can do wonders if former champion trainer, John Gosden, is right.

Conditioned by William Knight, the three-year-old is an alternative favorite to Native Trail (William Buick 11-10). So, if you look at those two odds, it is worth an Exacta, at least.

The three-year-old was picked out as a value alternative to favorite Native Trail for the 2,000 Guineas by Gosden. Obvious doubts as to his experience should be considered, but the way he won previously, with no signs of 'green-ness'. Coroebus (James Doyle 7-2), and Native Trail, are both under the care of Charlie Appleby. Luxembourg (Ryan Moore 9-2), and Point Lonsdale (Seemie Heffernan 10-1), are Aiden O'Brien's big hopes, while Perfect Power (Christophe Soumillon 8-1), for Richard Fahey, rounds up the equation. Perfect Power is a little too keen going to the start, customarily bolting there at top speed. Christophe will need all his strength to contain him.

However, as usual, these races are unpredictable when we can't be in every yard when work is in progress.