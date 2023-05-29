Tahiyra lives up to expectations in Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas

Only narrowly defeated by Mawj in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month, Chris Hayes sought redemption at the Curragh.

As the daughter of Siyouni overcame some interference difficulties, she accomplished the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, with aplomb.

Chris Hayes bagged his fifth Irish Classic. For trainer Dermot Weld, it was a sixth win in the race and a 21st Irish Classic success. Tahiyra was short as ever priced 1-2, for the Aga Khan, manoeuvring through a tiny gap to endorse some superiority over Meditate (Ryan Moore 2-1).

Comra (Rory Cleary 150-1), took third place, with Tarawa next in line. The other six runners were never going to plaster any footprints here. Tahiyra might go for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, depending upon how her recovery goes. Official time clocked in at 1:39:8/10.

***

A day after bringing Little Big Bear back from an underwhelming reappearance in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket, Aidan O'Brien's, Luxembourg, secured his tenth Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Aiden was recording his 400th strike at the highest level, combined with 22 over jumps.

With Bay Bridge the only horse drawn inside him, Ryan sent Luxembourg in front on the rail, immediately rendering one of his main rivals a hostage to fortune.

From there, Ryan dictated proceedings, steadying it once he had his rhythm, then building all the way home once they swept by the five-furlong pole. With Piz Badile, who eventually finished third, keeping Bay Bridge locked up, Ryan did all the talking.