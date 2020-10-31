Silverstone air picked for Geoffrey Griffin Trophy at Ngong

James Muinde, Silverstone Air, Ngong Race course

James Muinde riding Silverstone Air (SAF) during The Britam Kenya Guineas race at Ngong Race course on February 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

A packed card will see hard-knocking Silverstone Air in the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy at Ngong on Sunday afternoon.

He will be taking on Western Ballad, Fast Five, Clothes Horse, Pharoah's Advocate and Harbour Bay.

Thousand apologies for results last time when it was recorded wrongly that Pharoah's Advocate had won the Kenyatta Cup - Gold Pot breezed in.

Pharoah's Advocate has a tough ask here when Fast Five already has a win under her belt. Western Ballad never shaved off Silverstone Air, but keeps drawing closer. Clothes Horse is Mister Consistency. A large crow-bar is needed to separate such paragons.

Those of us who were privileged enough to meet and greet champion jockey, Willie Carson, will remember his lovely wife Elaine. Unbeknown to any of us, the big C was lurking inside, and Elaine succumbed to it at a tender age of 65, this week.

Elaine and Willie were integral in their Minster Stud Gloucestershire operation. When visiting and riding at Ngong, Willie just made us laugh instantaneously. Elaine will have at least had a wonderful life with him.

Be sure to catch the A$8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup early Tuesday morning, approximately 7.00 am on Satelite. Prince of Aran is gaining plenty interest as we speak, quite apart from another nineteen hopefuls.

Owners are very disappointed that officials have not allowed them to attend any Melbourne Carnival events.

SELECTIONS

12.50 pm - Class Action, Steel Drum

1.25 pm - Cashing In, Unforgettable

2.00 pm - Shaman, Tainted Love

2.35 pm - Silverstone Air, Western Ballad

3.10 pm - All over Again, Watchword

3.40 pm - The Bar, Kalola

Runners for the Jockey Club Meeting on 01/11/2020

12:50   Race 1   The Mbaraki Pillar Maiden

Distance 1600m. A maiden race for three year olds only at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Fillies 57kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 2)          Class Action          J. Muhindi         58.5       5

  2  (w- 3)      Steel Drum            Le. Sercombe    58.5       1

  3  ( 4- 3- 4)   Wesley                 W. Matee          58.5       4

  4  ( 5- 6)       Zamburak              D. Miri               58.5       3

  5  -             Earl Gray               H. Muya            56.5       2

FORM GUIDE: CLASS ACTION (9/4) STEEL DRUM (11/4)  

WESLEY (10/1) ZAMBURAK (16/1) EARL GRAY (20/1)  

1:25   Race 2 The Ondiri Swamp Handicap

Distance 1600m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 12 and below at closing.Unrated maidens will be eligible and will be handicapped 1kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 4- 3- 2)   Marais                  W. Matee          61.0  T   3

  2  ( 6- 2- 4)   Unforgettable (SAF)       P. Kinuthia (5.0) 61.0 H          1

  3  ( 6- 2- 1)   Cashing In             Le. Sercombe    60.0       2

  4  ( 5- 7- 4)   La Cha Cha (SAF)   J. Kultiang         59.0       5

  5  ( 3- 4- 5)   Respectable Jud (SAF)               D. Miri 55.0 H          6


  6  ( 2- 3- 6)   Risque                  P. Kiarie            52.0       7

  7  ( 2- 9-w)   Midnightmoon (SAF)                H. Muya   50.0          4

FORM GUIDE: CASHING IN (1/1) MARAIS (10/3)  

UNFORGETTABLE (SAF) (9/2) LA CHA CHA (SAF) (9/1)  

RESPECTABLE JUD (SAF) (10/1) MIDNIGHTMOON (SAF) 

(11/1)  RISQUE (16/1)  

2:00   Race 3 The Marafa Depression Handicap

Distance 1800m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 19 and below at closing. Unrated maidens will be eligible and will be handicapped 5kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.

  1  ( 3- 1- 3)   Busselton              J. Kultiang         60.0       1

  2  ( 3- 2-w)   Algy (SAF)             J. Muhindi         59.0       2

  3  ( 2- 2- 1)   Grace Kelly (SAF)   P. Mungai          59.0       7

  4  ( 2- 3- 3)   Shaman (SAF)        Le. Sercombe    57.0  H   4

  5  ( 2- 1- 1)   Tainted Love (SAF) D. Tanui            55.0       5

  6  ( 7- 5-w)   Go Pro (SAF)          H. Muya            54.0       6

  7  ( 5- 5- 3)   Karowe                 P. Kiarie            51.0       3

FORM GUIDE: SHAMAN (SAF) (6/5) GRACE KELLY (SAF) 

(3/1)  BUSSELTON (5/1) TAINTED LOVE (SAF) (5/1) ALGY 

(SAF) (11/1)  GO PRO (SAF) (16/1) KAROWE (20/1)  

2:35   Race 4   The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy

Distance 1800m. A terms race for three year olds and over.  

Three year olds to carry 52kg,four year olds 57kg and five year olds & over 58kg.  Mares and fillies allowed 1.5kg.NO 

RIDING ALLOWANCES

  1  ( 2- 3- 3)   Clothes Horse (SAF)         Le. Sercombe   58.0          1

  2  ( 5-w- 3)   Harbour Bay (SAF) J. Kultiang         58.0       4

  3  ( 1- 2- 4)   Pharoah's Advocate   R. Kibet   58.0          5

 (SAF)

  4  ( 1- 1- 1)   Silverstone Air (SAF)             J. Muhindi   58.0          2

  5  ( 3- 1- 1)   Fast Five (SAF)       P. Mungai          56.5       3

  6  ( 2- 1- 2)   Western Ballad (SAF)               D. Tanui   56.5          6

FORM GUIDE: WESTERN BALLAD (SAF) (5/2)  

SILVERSTONE AIR (SAF) (11/4) CLOTHES HORSE (SAF)  

(10/3)  PHAROAH'S ADVOCATE (SAF) (7/2) HARBOUR BAY 

(SAF) (11/2)  FAST FIVE (SAF) (6/1)  


3:10   Race 5 The Matsigulu Rock Maiden

Distance 1200m. A maiden race for three year olds and over at starting. To carry 58.5kg.Mares and fillies 57kg.  First time starters allowed 2kg.


  1  ( 6- 3- 6)   Deodoro                W. Matee          58.5       3

  2  ( 8)          General Lee           D. Miri               58.5       7

  3  ( 3- 6- 3)   Watchword           P. Kiarie            58.5       8


  4  ( 4)          All Over Again (SAF)              P. Mungai   57.0          2

  5  ( 5- 4- 9)   Glitter                   H. Muya            57.0       5

  6  ( 5)          Pippa                    R. Kibet             57.0       9

  7  -             Bold Edge (SAF)     J. Muhindi         56.5       1

  8  (w)          Fancy Dan (SAF)    J. Kultiang         56.5       6

  9  -             Free Dawn (SAF)    Le. Sercombe    55.0       4


FORM GUIDE: WATCHWORD (10/3) DEODORO (9/2)  

GLITTER (5/1) ALL OVER AGAIN (SAF) (5/1) PIPPA (11/1)  

BOLD EDGE (SAF) (14/1) GENERAL LEE (16/1) FREE 

DAWN (SAF) (20/1) FANCY DAN (SAF) (20/1)  

3:40   Race 6   The Namoratunga Site Handicap

Distance 1000m. A handicap for three year olds and over rated 17 and below at closing.Unrated maidens will be eligible and will be handicapped 4kg less than the top weight. First time starters allowed 2kg.


  1  ( 4- 4- 4)   Abby Rose (SAF)    J. Kultiang         62.0  H   1

  2  ( 3- 4- 3)   The Bar (SAF)        P. Kinuthia (5.0)  62.0  H   5

  3  ( 2- 1- 5)   Kalola                   K. Nganga (5.0)  59.0       4

  4  ( 6-w- 7)   Sir Judsun (SAF)    W. Matee          57.0       2

  5  ( 2- 4-w)   Peligroso               P. Kiarie            51.0       3

  6  ( 3- 5- 3)   Tenacious             D. Miri               51.0       6

FORM GUIDE: THE BAR (SAF) (5/2) ABBY ROSE (SAF) 

(11/4)  KALOLA (7/2) SIR JUDSUN (SAF) (4/1)  PELIGROSO 

(11/1)  TENACIOUS (16/1)  

