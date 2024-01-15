Saint Moritz had a bigger battle than usual in Mzee wa Pwani Trophy

Immersed in the moment, Deodoro (Paul Kiarie) let rip from the gates, not giving an inch to any intrusions.

Let us say Lesley Sercombe had to amplify her strengths to capitalize on Lady Spencer's, Saint Moritz, in the Ray Warner Mzee wa Pwani Trophy.

Deodoro relished a notable threshold until Saint Moritz just bestowed his oomph by a neck. Have to say the others ran reasonably well, but softer going was not to their liking.

Even though there were only two real contenders for the On a Promise Maiden, Sticky Wicket and Telling Tales, architected an enthralling

900m. Poor little Thika had nothing to say, 23 lengths behind in his canoe. Talk about polar opposites. The best bit was that all three had remarkably similar facial flashes.

Pretty grey filly, Leap of Faith (James Muhindi), had a fun run in the Lazrin 1,000m, from post to wire. Tronador was truly not of that calibre.

NGONG RESULTS

1.35 pm - First Race - LazrinMaiden (1,000m)

1. Leap of Faith (James Muhindi)

2. Tronador (Paul Kiarie)

3. Allendale (Henry Muya)

Distance: 11/8/4. Time: 1:00:3/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by B. Dunbar, H. Gullacksen, Rupert Watson, Trainer Oliver Gray

2.10 pm - Second Race - Ray Warner Handicap (2,400m)

1. Deon (Henry Muya)

2. Venetian Link (Paul Kiarie)

3. Chipping (P. Njogu)

Distance: head/7.5/2.4. Time: 2:46:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 5

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

2.45 pm - Third Race - The Drap D'Or Cup (1,800m)

1. Sea Eagle (Henry Muya) Querari-Monpazier

2. Coffee Break (James Muhindi)

3. Bampton (Charles Kimani)

4. Zamburak (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 2.4/9.5/4.5. Time: 1:54:3/10 secs. Favourites: Zamburak 9-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Joe Muya, M. Mutuota, R. Muigai. Trainer Joe Muya

3.20 pm - Fourth Race - The Mzee wa Pwani Trophy (1,400m)

1. Saint Moritz (Lesley Sercombe) What a Winter-Advance Warning

2. Deodoro (Paul Kiarie)

3. General Lee (James Muhindi)

4. Cranleigh (Henry Muya)

Distance: 2.4/6/9.5. Time: 1:28:2/10 secs. Favourite: Cassandra 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by Lady Spencer. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe

3.55 pm - Fifth Race - The Chilli Cup (1,200m)

1. High Legislation (Henry Muya) Legislate-Winter Mink

2. Pretty Pearl (P. Njogu)

3. Ameerah (Paul Kiarie)

Jack Sparrow withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 1.75/14 Time: 1:13:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 3

Owned by O. Bakor Trainer Tony Kuria

4.30 pm - Sixth Race - On a Promise Maiden (900m)

1. Sticky Ricket (K. Ngugi)

2. Telling Tales (James Muhindi)

3. Thika (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: 1.4/23. Time: 0:58:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 3

Owned by Jua Kali Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari