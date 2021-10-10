Native Trail lives up to magnificent hype in Dewhurst Stakes

There was never any doubt really, because, Native Trail is Mister Consistency on all levels.

The Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, was such an easy task for Native Trail (William Buick 5-6), clocked in 1:24:8/10, that his unbeaten junior tally of four, shoots him to top billing for next year's 2,000 Guineas.

Conditioner, Charlie Appleby, has become the next Vincent O'Brien as a result of churning out numerous Group One winners, with immaculate precision. Charlie describes Native Trail, son of Oasis Dream, as a "man among boys" due to his towering physique of 540 kgs.

Certainly, in the Parade Ring, Native Trail caught everyone's eye, although William kept him well hidden during competition until it was appropriate to move.

Dubawi Legend (James Doyle 12-1), seemed overly keen to hold, making headway intermittently throughout the 1,400m challenge, maintaining second spot.

Bayside Boy (David Egan 9-1), dwelt in the stalls, but still recovered enough ground to nab third from Berkshire Shadow (Oisin Murphy 22-1), another dweller. Godolphin also enjoyed a thrilling pillar to poster with Coroebus (William Buick 3-5), in the Autumn Stakes. No need to compare these two giants. They each have their own rare gifts in lorry loads. Neither need run again this season.

They have earned a sassy, elongated, Christmas holiday. Dubawi Legend and Bayside Boy, might continue with a squeak-peak in the Breeders' Cup at Del Mar, early November.

***

Buzz Buzz (Oisin Murphy 8-1), won his first race over the flat 2.2-mile Cesarewitch Handicap in 3:48:4/10, having previously been a hurdler.

Trainer, Nicky Henderson, has now cropped this race hat-tricking. Burning Victory (William Buick 13-2), ran a blinding 1 length away, always in touch, but Calling some Wind (Pat Dobbs 8-1), and Goobinator (Andrew Mullen 14-1), were hampered along their merry way, unable to regain momentum. Don't you love the name Goobinator?

Supakalanistic (William Cox 150-1), was very difficult to hold, resulting in a decent display until heat-stress set in. He faded badly, losing 44.5 lengths.