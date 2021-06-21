Joan of Arc dazzles in Prix de Diane Longines

Another stunning filly to add to Love and Snowfall, is Joan of Arc, daughter of Galileo. Needless to say, she is trained by Aiden O'Brien.

Her magic was clearly evident on Sunday when mowing down Sinila Spain (Aurelien Lemaitre 3-1), to provide Ballydoyle with their first Prix de Diane Longines.

Ioritz Mendizabal has partnered all Aiden's French winners. He regards the great maestro as Santa Claus for having confidence. In him, Lortiz, multiple French Champion jockey, was extremely happy that Joan of Arc 4-1, managed ten furlongs.

Jockey Ioritz Mendizabal, who rides Joan of Arc, celebrates after he wins the Prix de Diane horse racing in Chantilly on June 20, 2021. Photo credit: Bertrand Guay | AFP

There were question marks on stamina, prior to Chantilly. Philomene (Mickael Barzalona 3-1), had trouble finding daylight, but when she moved, at least second place was achieved. Burgarita and Sinila Spain, were not far off the mark.

***

The other main feature was a virtual walkover for Atomic Force (Stephane Pasquier 6-5), conditioned by Kevin Ryan. Among last week's Royal Ascot runners, there are few to compare with Atomic Force, who literally dissipated the Prix du Bois. The other eleven, all popping in their own right, were left speechless at Atomic Force's speed.

***

We can reveal that the Irish and Kenya Derby's are being scheduled for Saturday/Sunday. Just to whet your appetites, the Kenya Derby 2400m, terms race for three-year-olds, with no allowances, has attracted Class Action, Fancy Dan, Frankie, General Lee, Lake Galilee, Steel Drum, Wesley, West Lothian, Zamburak, All Over Again, Free Dawn, and, Salt Lake.

Don't forget, Muthaiga Club is hosting a traditional tent for members and guests, heralded by Christiano Vater, to lift glorified pomp into different dimensions.

Jockey Ioritz Mendizabal, who rides Joan of Arc, poses with the trophy after he wins the Prix de Diane horse racing in Chantilly on June 20, 2021. Photo credit: Bertrand Guay | AFP

Ardent spectators will have to wait until clearance is given in the not too far off future. The Breeding Futurity Stakes Mervyn Ridley Challenge Cup, 1000m, will see Crumpet, It's a Date, Pretty Pearl, and Westwind.