Joan of Arc dazzles in Prix de Diane Longines

Joan of Arc ridden by jockey Ioritz Mendizabal (left) crosses the finnish line ahead of Sibila Spain ridden by jockey Aurelien Lemaitre during the Prix de Diane horse racing in Chantilly on June 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Bertrand Guay | AFP

By  Deja Vu

Another stunning filly to add to Love and Snowfall, is Joan of Arc, daughter of Galileo. Needless to say, she is trained by Aiden O'Brien.

